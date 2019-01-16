Angel Moms Storm Chuck Schumer’s Office: ‘Get the Wall Done’

A group of Angel Moms protested inside Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s Capitol Hill office on Tuesday, calling on him to support President Donald Trump’s plan for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Mary Ann Mendoza — whose son Brandon Mendoza, a Mesa, Arizona police officer, was killed by an illegal alien with a criminal record in 2014 — was one of the leaders of the protesters.

“We are here because as mothers we protect our families and we know what needs to be done to protect our family, and our children and our loved ones,” she said.

“The politicians who are here in DC are not doing the job and so it’s time that we the people speak up, stand up and visit the people who are not doing our bidding and get the wall done,” Mendoza added.

Angel Moms storm Chuck Schumers office https://t.co/EDaemWWAHe — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 15, 2019

TRENDING: Supreme Court Appears Ready To Strike Down Restrictive Alcohol Law

She noted that the ranks of the Angels Moms sadly continues to grow, citing the recent deaths of California police officer Ronil Singh and 22-year-old Tennessee native Pierce Cochran.

Cochran, like Brandon Mendoza, was killed in a head-on car crash with an illegal immigrant driving recklessly.

Also on hand on Tuesday was Sabine Durden, a naturalized citizen from Germany, whose 30-year-old son Dominic was killed by an illegal immigrant in southern California in 2012.

He was a Riverside County sheriff’s dispatcher on his way to work when Juan Zacarias Tzun made a left turn in front of him.

Dominic collided with the car and was thrown from his motorcycle, dying on the spot, The Press-Enterprise reported.

Tzun did not have a drivers license and had two convictions for driving under the influence.

“All we want is a certain amount of respect. Just a little,” said Durden in Schumer’s office. “Fake it if you have to, but for them just to blatantly shut down everything is stab in the heart.” Based on the video of the protest, the minority leader apparently did not meet with the Angel Moms.

The women also went to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, but she also refused to meet with them, Breitbart reported.

Do you support the Angel Moms protests? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

RELATED: Poll: Jeff Flake Ends Senate Career on the Ultimate Low Note, Ranked ‘Least Popular’ Senator

Radio host Rose Tennent, who was filming the protest, asked the Angel Moms how they felt about the speaker not meeting with them. Several said they were “angry” and felt “insulted.”

“If you can talk all that talk, why don’t you walk all that walk,” Durden said of the Democrats opposing Trump’s border barrier funding. “If you’re that tough, come see me. Come see all of us in one room. No press, just us, just for two minutes.”

Last month following the death of Officer Singh, Mendoza told Fox News, “I look at Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, that they’re actually committing treasonous acts against the American people when they are placing illegal aliens and their rights for and their protection above their fellow American citizens who have actually voted them into office and are paying their salaries in DC.”

The government has remained partially shut down since before Christmas over the issue of border security.

The president has requested $5.7 billion to build approximately 230 miles in new border barriers, while Democrats have offered $1.3 billion for border security, but specified it cannot be used for a border wall.

Democrats declined a Tuesday invitation by Trump for a White House lunch to discuss the matter.

Why is Nancy Pelosi getting paid when people who are working are not? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2019

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Trump chided Pelosi for not being willing to negotiate on border security tweeting, “Why is Nancy Pelosi getting paid when people who are working are not?”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.