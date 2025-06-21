Share
Commentary
Sports
Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky dribbles during the first half against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on June 10, 2025, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Commentary
Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky dribbles during the first half against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on June 10, 2025, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Sarah Stier / Getty Images)

Angel Reese Pulls a Kamala Harris in WNBA All-Star Voting

 By C. Douglas Golden  June 21, 2025 at 5:02am
Share

Cheer up, Angel Reese. Kamala Harris missed her layups, too.

In news that only confirms the fact that Reese is second banana in the 2024 WNBA rookie popularity and performance sweepstakes, the Chicago Sky forward — who has complained that people watch the sport for her, too, not just Caitlin Clark — was 13th in fan voting for the WNBA All-Star Game.

First? Caitlin Clark.

Here’s the top 10 in voting, as decided by the fans and released Friday by the league:

As you notice, that list doesn’t even have Reese on it. You have to dig a little deeper for that:

Do you ever watch WNBA games?

Yes, it seems Reese underperforms in the popular vote just like Kamala did — only more acutely, with Clark getting 515,993 fan votes to Reese’s 173,363.

It’s worth pointing out that this is dispositive of nothing but popularity, as all-star votes in general and fan votes in particular usually are. There’s a reason why players like Cal Ripken Jr. and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar have been all-stars in their respective leagues in phenomenally terrible seasons. Sure, Jeff Conine and Rolando Blackman may have had statistical performances that blew away both of those legends when they made their most undeserving all-star appearances, but do you remember who they are? Then odds are you watch too much sports, or are related to either Jeff Conine or Rolando Blackmon, or are them.

However, that’s not the case here. In 2025, Clark has been good for 19.9 points per game with 8.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds. Reese, meanwhile, is managing 11.0 points with 3.6 assists and 11.7 rebounds. And while Reese has been a rebounding beast, one can’t deny that becomes a problem when she gets offensive boards but then misses layups like it’s her job:

Related:
Is the WNBA Blocking Riley Gaines' Media Credentials Because of What She Dared Ask About Brittney Griner?

You know, just like Kamala Harris did:

Secondly, this is important because we were reliably informed by Angel Reese last year that Clark wasn’t the only rookie that was responsible for the uptick in WNBA viewership:



This is an arena where the fan vote is dispositive, and the results speak for themselves: Clark got nearly three times as many votes as Reese did.

Then again, this doesn’t necessarily mean that Reese is on or off the All-Star team, as the WNBA noted in a media release:

After all votes are tallied, players will be ranked by position (guard and frontcourt) within each of the three voting groups – fan votes, player votes and media votes. Each player’s score will be calculated by averaging the weighted rank from the fan votes, the player votes and the media votes. The four guards and six frontcourt players with the best score will be named as starters for AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025. Fan voting will serve as the tiebreaker for players in a position group with the same score.

After the starters have been determined, the league’s head coaches will select the 12 reserves. The head coaches will vote for three guards, five frontcourt players and four players at either position regardless of conference.  Coaches may not vote for players on their own team. The announcement dates for both the starters and reserves will be shared later this month.

So, in other words, both could end up being on, or both could end up being off. It’s likelier that both end up being on, but the fan vote is an underwhelming performance for Reese, particularly since she’s making the case that she’s one of the two 2024 rookies that caused a spike in interest in women’s pro basketball.

Cheer up, though, Angel: You can always run for California governor if things don’t work out for you. Just like Kamala might.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Angel Reese Pulls a Kamala Harris in WNBA All-Star Voting
Deep Dive: What Does It Mean When Witches and Satanists Cast Curses on Trump
New Poll: NJ GOP Candidate Within Striking Distance of Dem Favorite
Report: While LA Burned, Newsom Attended 'Luxury Wine-Tasting' Event
Michelle Obama: I'm Glad I Didn't Have a Son Because I Don't Want Another Barack
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation