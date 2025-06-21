Angel Reese Pulls a Kamala Harris in WNBA All-Star Voting

Cheer up, Angel Reese. Kamala Harris missed her layups, too.

In news that only confirms the fact that Reese is second banana in the 2024 WNBA rookie popularity and performance sweepstakes, the Chicago Sky forward — who has complained that people watch the sport for her, too, not just Caitlin Clark — was 13th in fan voting for the WNBA All-Star Game.

First? Caitlin Clark.

Here’s the top 10 in voting, as decided by the fans and released Friday by the league:

First returns of fan voting results are in 🗳️ Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier currently lead the way for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Fan Voting presented by @Ally This list includes the top 10 vote getters thus far ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/MfRIvWWQ3P — WNBA (@WNBA) June 20, 2025

As you notice, that list doesn’t even have Reese on it. You have to dig a little deeper for that:

Early returns for WNBA All-Star fan voting are in: pic.twitter.com/Fy4y2l8IMC — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) June 20, 2025

Yes, it seems Reese underperforms in the popular vote just like Kamala did — only more acutely, with Clark getting 515,993 fan votes to Reese’s 173,363.

It’s worth pointing out that this is dispositive of nothing but popularity, as all-star votes in general and fan votes in particular usually are. There’s a reason why players like Cal Ripken Jr. and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar have been all-stars in their respective leagues in phenomenally terrible seasons. Sure, Jeff Conine and Rolando Blackman may have had statistical performances that blew away both of those legends when they made their most undeserving all-star appearances, but do you remember who they are? Then odds are you watch too much sports, or are related to either Jeff Conine or Rolando Blackmon, or are them.

However, that’s not the case here. In 2025, Clark has been good for 19.9 points per game with 8.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds. Reese, meanwhile, is managing 11.0 points with 3.6 assists and 11.7 rebounds. And while Reese has been a rebounding beast, one can’t deny that becomes a problem when she gets offensive boards but then misses layups like it’s her job:

Angel Reese missed that layup by 3 feet 😭 pic.twitter.com/oEH5CIMzpa — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) June 8, 2025

Angel Reese just throws the ball and prays it goes in lol. No SKILL!!!!

Shooting 28.6% from right under the rim and still being compared to Caitlin Clark is still surprising 🤦🏼‍♂️#WNBA pic.twitter.com/GCahIxFKeW — NbaYounger (@nba77younger) August 16, 2024

Nah man Angel Reese really got THE WORST layup package we’ve EVER seen. This is CRAZY. She ain’t even looking at the rim 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/QAj1zWzLQj — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) May 28, 2025

WATCH: 🚨 Angel Reese attempts 4 shots in 16 seconds, total points ZERO. pic.twitter.com/x7Emp0miA3 — E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) May 23, 2025

You know, just like Kamala Harris did:

🔥🔥 FEEL THE BURN 🔥🔥

Jim Gaffigan ROASTS Kamala Harris at the Al Smith Dinner for pulling a no show. “Why is VP Harris not here? This is a room full of Catholics and Jews…in New York city. This is a layup for the Democratic nominee.” #JimGaffigan #AlSmithDinner… pic.twitter.com/bnTgF1Tt8K — Sasswatcher (@Sasswatcher) October 18, 2024

Secondly, this is important because we were reliably informed by Angel Reese last year that Clark wasn’t the only rookie that was responsible for the uptick in WNBA viewership:







This is an arena where the fan vote is dispositive, and the results speak for themselves: Clark got nearly three times as many votes as Reese did.

Then again, this doesn’t necessarily mean that Reese is on or off the All-Star team, as the WNBA noted in a media release:

After all votes are tallied, players will be ranked by position (guard and frontcourt) within each of the three voting groups – fan votes, player votes and media votes. Each player’s score will be calculated by averaging the weighted rank from the fan votes, the player votes and the media votes. The four guards and six frontcourt players with the best score will be named as starters for AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025. Fan voting will serve as the tiebreaker for players in a position group with the same score.

After the starters have been determined, the league’s head coaches will select the 12 reserves. The head coaches will vote for three guards, five frontcourt players and four players at either position regardless of conference. Coaches may not vote for players on their own team. The announcement dates for both the starters and reserves will be shared later this month.

So, in other words, both could end up being on, or both could end up being off. It’s likelier that both end up being on, but the fan vote is an underwhelming performance for Reese, particularly since she’s making the case that she’s one of the two 2024 rookies that caused a spike in interest in women’s pro basketball.

Cheer up, though, Angel: You can always run for California governor if things don’t work out for you. Just like Kamala might.

