Angel Reese Says 'Protect Young Women in Sports' Days After Biden Expands Trans Protection

Former LSU basketball star Angel Reese called for protecting women’s athletics in a social media post on Monday.

The “Bayou Barbie” who helped lead the Tigers to an Elite Eight appearance in this year’s NCAA tournament did not explain why she posted about this issue on X.

But her short statement came days after the Biden administration revised Title IX sex discrimination regulations in a blow to women.

“[P]rotect young women in sports!!!” said Reese, who was drafted by the WNBA’s Chicago Sky last week.

protect young women in sports!!! — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) April 22, 2024

Her post had received more than 83,000 likes and 11,000 reposts by Tuesday morning.

While Reese offered no specifics, many concluded the 21-year-old forward was criticizing the White House’s sweeping revision of federal education anti-discrimination law:

.@Reese10Angel needs to be clear about who she is talking about. “Protect young biological XX women in sports.” Human males should compete in men’s sports. — Dr Suzanne Vierling (@suzannevierling) April 22, 2024

Grew up studying title IX, and proud to see this young generation supporting women in sports! https://t.co/uFJENQHwtz — Gregory Lund (@LundGregory) April 23, 2024

It takes an aweful amount of courage for a someone in your position to say something like this, even though it should be common sense. Gained a supporter today! Keep it going, no matter how intense the pressure becomes. — Michael Holder (@mholder06) April 22, 2024

THANK YOU! 🙏🏻 — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) April 22, 2024

Last week, the administration of President Joe Biden changed the text of decades-old Title IX law to shield men who claim to be women (and vice versa) under rules that were originally written to protect female students.

Since 1972, a portion of Title IX has read:

Do you agree with Angel Reese? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (224 Votes) No: 1% (2 Votes)

“No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance …”

On Friday, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona announced the changes to the law.

“Biden’s Title IX update stipulates protections from sex discrimination based gender identity for the first time,” USA Today reported.

A Department of Education news release on Friday noted the new rule “protects against discrimination based on sex stereotypes, sexual orientation, gender identity, and sex characteristics.”

The revisions — which take effect in August — do not specifically mention athletes claiming to be the opposite sex.

PBS suggested Biden had made a political calculation.

“The administration originally planned to include a new policy forbidding schools from enacting outright bans on transgender athletes, but that provision was put on hold,” it said. “The delay is widely seen as a political maneuver during an election year in which Republicans have rallied around bans on transgender athletes in girls’ sports.”

It is unclear if Reese was referring to the change in Title IX, broadly commenting on men in women’s sports or just sharing her view that sports are a positive outlet for girls and young women.

But the timing of her statement was interesting, given current events.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.