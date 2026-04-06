Angel Reese Traded After Team's Last-Place Season

The Chicago Sky traded WNBA player Angel Reese to the Atlanta Dream on Monday following the team’s last-place finish during the 2025 regular season.

In addition to receiving Reese, the Dream got a 2028 second-round draft pick swap, and the Sky acquired Atlanta’s 2027 and 2028 first-round picks, Newsweek reported.

The Sky went 10-34 this past season, resulting in a winning percentage of just .227, tied for dead last with the Dallas Wings.

Reese, 23, will join forces with league star Brittney Griner, 35, when she officially suits up for Atlanta.

Despite the age gap, both players have been embroiled in controversy and garnered negative headlines for various incidents.

Griner was arrested back in 2022 for smuggling cannabis oil in the form of a vaporizer cartridge into Russia during an overseas game with UMMC Ekaterinburg, which took place during the WNBA off-season.

Former President Joe Biden chose to initiate a prisoner swap and gave up Russian felon and notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout, nicknamed “the Merchant of Death,” in exchange for her freedom.

Back in 2024, Griner also accused fans of being racist and claimed they were yelling slurs at players during the game.

“I don’t appreciate the new fans that sit there and yell racial slurs at myself, my teammates, and the people that I play against because, yeah, those might be opponents but those are friends, too,” she said.

Griner’s claim was met with skepticism online, including from some who noted that — in the age of smartphones — such actions would have likely been caught on video and gone viral.

Reese, on the other hand, has been known for an ongoing feud with WNBA star Caitlin Clark, and for showing intense physical aggression toward the Indiana Fever point guard.

She has also been accused of trying to pad her stats by missing simple shots on purpose and getting her own rebounds.

Angel Reese with her signature move 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/K3slCimkq8 — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) May 23, 2025

Reese reacted to the news of being traded by posting a message to the social media site X that read, “An Angel’s DREAM ATL WHAT UP?!”

The post also included pictures of Reese in an Atlanta uniform.

“I’m beyond grateful for the opportunity to join the Atlanta Dream organization,” Reese added, according to ESPN. “I’m focused on continuing to grow my game, competing at the highest level, connecting with the fans, and giving everything I’ve got to the Dream.”

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