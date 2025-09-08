Angel Reese Went Too Far, Suffered Suspension: Even Her Team Is Apologizing for Her This Time

Angel Reese talked a little too much for the Chicago Sky, which delivered a public slap on the knuckles by suspending her for the first half of Saturday’s game.

Reese was suspended by the WNBA after a technical foul on Wednesday brought her to eight for the season, triggering a one-game suspension that was served Friday.

But the team decided a message needed to be sent after Reese trashed it and her teammates in an interview, according to the New York Post.

“The Chicago Sky values the safety, respect, and well-being of every player,” the team said in a statement.

“We are committed to accountability so our players can stay focused on playing basketball. Because of the statements detrimental to the team made by Angel Reese during league-mandated media, she will not play in the first half of the game on September 7 against the Las Vegas Aces.”

Sky coach Tyler Marsh said the suspension was an “organizational decision” that flowed from the “top down,” according to ESPN.

“Just going to handle it internally, and that’s kind of what it’s been,” Marsh said.

The Sky have the second-worst record in the league, a far cry from Reese’s college days when LSU won a national championship.

Reese recently vented about Chicago’s place in the standings.

“I’m not settling for the same s*** we did this year,” Reese told the Chicago Tribune. “We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a non-negotiable for me.”

“I’m willing and wanting to play with the best. And however I can help to get the best here, that’s what I’m going to do this offseason,” she said. “So it’s going to be very, very important this offseason to make sure we attract the best of the best because we can’t settle for what we have this year.”

Reese said if Chicago does not improve, she could leave when her contract is up.

“I’d like to be here for my career, but if things don’t pan out, obviously I might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me. But while I am here, I’m going to try to stay open-minded about what I have here and maximize that as much as I can,” she said.

She also trashed veteran guard Courtney Vandersloot, 36, who tore her ACL after returning the Chicago this season, saying the team “can’t rely on Courtney to come back at the age that she’s at.”

Reese later tried to walk back her words, saying, the “language is taken out of content,” according to the New York Post.

“I don’t think I’m frustrated,” Reese said.

“I’m more frustrated with myself right now,” she said.

“I didn’t mean to intentionally put it on my teammates because they have been through this with me throughout the whole year. They’ve busted their a** just like l’ve busted my a**. They’ve shown up for me through thick and thin in the locker room when nobody could see anything.”

