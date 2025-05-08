Angel Reese's Mom Causes a Stir by Taking a Mocking Shot at Caitlin Clark

Parenting matters.

It’s why adages such as, “Like father, like son” have endured for as long as they have.

In that same vein, while not a repeated phrase, it’s worth mentioning that “Like mother, like daughter” often applies, too.

That rings especially true today, as a story is going viral about the mother of WNBA and Chicago Sky star Angel Reese taking a wild — and frankly, uncalled for — shot at her daughter’s eternal basketball rival, wunderkind and Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark.

(To punctuate that point, Reese’s mother is also named Angel Reese, albeit Angel Webb Reese.)

As People magazine noted, both Clark and Reese made big returns to their respective alma maters with their WNBA teams for preseason exhibition games.

That meant Clark returned to her University of Iowa stomping grounds, where she won multiple accolades for her historic play, and that Reese returned to Louisiana State University, where she won a national title in 2023.

People prominently noted that “Clark’s return drew in nearly 15,000 fans while 6,373 attended Reese’s return to LSU.”

That comparison evidently touched a nerve.

Both players are worthy of applause, but leave it to the current generation of parents to find a means to tear down someone unprompted:

Aww that certain fan base looking in the stands celebrating “attendance” while others are looking up in the rafters celebrating championship banners. We ain’t the same. 🤦🏽‍♀️ Different year same haters 😂 Have a great day 😘 — AngelReese(TheMom) (@awebbreese) May 3, 2025

In a post that’s been seen nearly 900,000 times on social media platform X, according to X’s public metrics, Webb Reese cryptically remarked: “Aww that certain fan base looking in the stands celebrating ‘attendance’ while others are looking up in the rafters celebrating championship banners.

“We ain’t the same. Different year same haters. Have a great day.”

Ick. You don’t need to be a rocket surgeon to see that she was taking a dig at Clark and the historic crowds she often draws.

Look, there’s nothing wrong with parents being heavily involved in the lives of their children. We probably need a lot more of it, frankly. And yes, sometimes that involvement can involve some light trash-talking, especially in a competitive environment.

But I’m sorry, this just needs to be said: STOP PLAYING THE FREAKING VICTIM ALL THE TIME.

“Oh, boo hoo, I have ‘haters’ so I’m just going to take the low road.” Get out of here with that third-grade mentality.

Newsflash to both Reese women: Despite Michelle Obama’s lies, there is a high road, and it is, in fact, traversable.

Sadly, this is ultimately a parable on how parenting matters. In that one X post, Webb Reese showed that the apple truly doesn’t fall from the tree.

For whatever basketball critiques Reese has (in fairness, this writer would admit that she is a very good rebounder), it’s her off-court critiques that she should seek to fix even more than her broken lay-up technique.

The mother of WNBA player Angel Reese has SLAMMED Caitlin Clark for having ‘white fans’ “We ain’t the same” pic.twitter.com/BpA9qgWHZB — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) May 6, 2025

One, not unlike her mother, Reese has a spectacular talent for conjuring up victimhood out of thin air. From complaining about her WNBA salary to blaming everyone else for her villainous portrayal, it’s clear that Reese is unfamiliar with the term “accountability.”

Two, what is this obsession with Clark? Apparently, both Reese women can’t shake that lanky girl from Des Moines, Iowa, despite the looming WNBA season?

(A WNBA season, by the way, following a year in which Clark’s Fever made it to the playoffs, whereas Reese’s Sky did not.)

This is only exacerbated by the fact that Clark has never, ever taken a public dig at Reese. If anything, she has only downplayed any sort of “rivalry” out of an abundance of respect.

Third, both Reese women need to lay off the racial grievance histrionics.

While Webb Reese never invoked race directly, her “otherization” of Clark fans echoes the constant claims from Reese that those same fans are “racist.”

It’s 2025, and people are sick and tired of being sick and tired about everything being made a race issue. It’s exhausting, beaten to death, and overused.

Yes, both women undoubtedly have “haters.” That’s just how the real adult world works.

But making that facet the basis of their entire personalities will only earn them more.

