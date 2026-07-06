Angel Studios' 'Young Washington' Soars at Box Office and Crushes 'Super Girl,' as Chris Pratt Calls It America's 'Braveheart'

Hollywood A-lister Chris Pratt took to Instagram over Independence Day weekend to offer endless praise for the new film “Young Washington.”

In a video post, he urged Americans to support Angel Studios’ latest release, and compared the film to another historic classic.

He wrote, “Celebrate America’s 250th birthday at the box office!!! There’s a lot of great choices this weekend. But considering it’s July 4 weekend I humbly suggest ‘Young Washington.’”

Pratt added, “I was actually blown away. The movie is incredible. Like Braveheart for Americans.”

Pratt also praised the director and the leading actor, while putting the film in the same category as “The Revenant” and “Pride and Prejudice.”

He stated, “Jon Erwin crushed it. William [Franklyn-Miller] did a great job as young Washington. Remember the name! A star is born!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt)

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Pratt concluded, “The movie is awesome! Way to go!!”

Angel Studios’ “Young Washington” experienced a massive opening weekend at theaters.

The film earned $20.8 million in 2,700 screens, according to Box Office Mojo.

By contrast, the woke dumpster fire known as “Supergirl” took in just $9.6 million during its second weekend across 3,602 theaters.

“Young Washington” grossed $7,650,000 on America’s 250th birthday alone on Saturday, even as most families were focused on barbecues and fireworks.

Values-driven media company Angel Studios succeeded with a smaller advertising budget and less star power than its competitors, including “Supergirl.”

Its star also did not insult Christian men and fathers, as “Supergirl” star Milly Alcock did.

If you haven’t seen the film yet, “Young Washington” tells the origin story of George Washington — particularly his early military career and his development as a leader during the French and Indian War.

Franklyn-Miller is joined by veteran actors Kelsey Grammer, Ben Kingsley, and Mary-Louise Parker.

Mainstream critics have predictably offered mixed reviews.

But audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes tell the real story.

One viewer captured the appeal in a review, writing: “I liked seeing the early years of Washington’s life during the French and Indian War. We often just think of the midlife and elder version of Washington. I hope this is the first movie of a trilogy covering his whole life.”

The good news is, a sequel is in the works.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wonder Project (@watchwonderproject)

Director, producer, and co-writer Jon Erwin announced after the film’s release that a Revolutionary War follow-up titled “1776” is in pre-production.

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