Angela Box: Almost Everyone Is Lying, So Who Can We Believe?

If you listen to the squawking, thoroughly corrupt media, the Deep State Swamp, the Never Trumpers, and (unfortunately) some usually reliable Republicans, President Trump committed public suicide in Helsinki, Finland, this week.

He did nothing of the sort.

President Trump used the opportunity of his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin to whip out a figurative hand grenade, pull the pin, and launch it into the stratosphere — with promises of much more to come.

The left-wing press pool was aghast when President Trump did not rake Vladimir Putin over the coals for Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Never mind that during the 2016 election — as in the 2012 election when Barack Obama promised more “flexibility” to appease Russia after he won the election — Obama was President of the United States.

Or that Obama dismissed any attempted meddling by Russia as absurd and rightfully declared it would be impossible to sway any national election due to the decentralization of our electoral process.

Or that he told his Director of National Intelligence James Clapper to “stand down” and not call attention to any Russian interference.

He did all of these things — at least during the 2016 election — because every last Swamp Dweller in America thought Hillary Clinton would win in a walk.

Our intelligence sources say that Russia did hack the Democratic National Committee’s server — which proved beyond any question their leadership was fixing the 2016 primary for Queen Hillary — and attempted to hack the Republican National Committee’s server.

But as President Trump pointed out in front of a global audience, the DNC never surrendered their server to the FBI. Instead, the DNC, in order to protect Hillary Clinton, farmed out the job of checking their server to a Ukrainian group called CrowdStrike.

It was CrowdStrike — not the FBI — which alleged the DNC’s server was hacked by Russia.

CrowdStrike, as many people know, is connected to Fusion GPS. Fusion GPS is the opposition research group connected to the Democrat law firm of Perkins Coie (which is how Team Clinton laundered their payments to Fusion GPS).

Fusion GPS — at the behest of the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign — helped finance the infamous Christopher Steele dossier which, using Russian sources, reported that Donald Trump ordered prostitutes to urinate on a Moscow hotel bed once slept in by Barack and Michelle Obama.

Literally every single ridiculous claim in the Steele Dossier (which was the primary basis for four FISA court warrants to spy on Americans connected to the Trump campaign) has been repeatedly debunked.

During the Helsinki press conference, President Trump also asked why nobody in the media cared about the Pakistani Imran Awan — who was once employed by the DNC and is reported to have stashed away at least one DNC internet server in an undisclosed location.

I’m not sure why the DNC (which was then helmed by Debbie Wasserman-Schultz) was furiously attempting to quash any investigation into Awan, but it begs certain questions the press doesn’t seem interested in asking

Trump asked why Hillary Clinton’s 33,000 subpoenaed emails are still missing. Why isn’t the FBI worried about that? Why aren’t they worried about her smashing requested devices with hammers and using BleachBit to destroy her illegal internet server? Why aren’t they questioning Barack Obama (and everyone in his administration) who knew she had a private server and was personally sending her classified information over the unsecure server?

The one person who for sure received information from the DNC server is Julian Assange, founder of WikiLeaks. Say what you will about Assange, but everything WikiLeaks has published has not been refuted. Assange is currently in exile at the Ecuadorian embassy in London and has been essentially cut off from the rest of the world.

Assange has stated — from the beginning of this entire drama — that it was not a state actor (read: Russia) who provided WikiLeaks with the hacked emails from the DNC. He said it was an “inside job.” Most people believe his source is the mysteriously murdered former DNC staffer named Seth Rich. The Trump-hating media doesn’t seem to want to get to the bottom of that, either.

In addition, Trump mentioned the testimony of the smirking, detestable, disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok last week on Capitol Hill. Strzok and his mistress, former FBI lawyer Lisa Page (along with former FBI Director James Comey, former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, former CIA director — and communist — John Brennan, former President Barack Obama, and others) are at the center of the nefarious operation surrounding the upper echelons of the FBI and CIA which attempted to frame Donald Trump as a traitor and colluder with Russia.

Trump made it very clear he didn’t know President Putin during the 2016 election.

You know who did? Barack Obama.

Obama did nothing to stop Russian interference in our election process.

So, when everybody is lying, who are we to believe?

There are certain infallible truths in life. Free markets work. Laws mean things. Good eventually triumphs over evil. The truth will set you free — and the truth will always surface.

Whether in your personal life or on a world stage, the more you lie, the more it’s going to bite you in the end.

President Trump’s role as a disrupter and a change agent is not going to stop simply because the media are having a cow over the fact he didn’t publicly shame Vladimir Putin.

President Trump will continue hammering the truth and eventually the truth will reach more and more people. The #WalkAway movement (which, predictably, the media is blaming on Russian bots) is the latest example of the truth-finding its way.

In the end, lies never succeed.

Karma comes for us all — even the corrupt media, even the Clintons, even Barack Obama, and even all of the people who have conspired to frame a duly-elected president and exonerate Hillary Clinton — one of the worst political hacks this country has ever seen.

Eventually even the most willfully ignorant will have to admit Trump is telling the truth. You may not like the truth, but it is what it is.

Liars are always exposed for exactly what they are. President Trump is just hastening their demise.

Drip, drip, drip … it’s all coming.

Batten down the hatches, patriots!

