Angela Box: It’s Time to Take a Stand Against Illegal Immigration

Years ago, when I was an aspiring actress in Hollywood, I remember a phone call I had with my mother. I told her about how illegal immigration was rapidly ruining Los Angeles — and the entire state of California.

Illegal aliens were overrunning schools, burdening taxpayers with never-ending demands, changing neighborhoods into Little Mexicos, not assimilating, refusing to learn English, and basically exhibiting all the lovely characteristics we have come to expect from the best and brightest illegal aliens from Third World countries.

My mother — who then lived in Tulsa, Oklahoma — told me I was exaggerating.

“Surely it’s not as bad as you’re saying it is!” she said.

I told her: “Oh, you wait. They’re coming.”

DAILY The Western Journal Daily Email Breaking news updates and daily headlines from a news source you can trust. Facebook

And come they have.

In cities across America, entire neighborhoods have been decimated and taken over by carnicerias, used tire shops, Latin American grocery stores, and various Spanish-only businesses that indicate we are definitely not in Kansas anymore.

Of course, saying such things gets one branded as “racist.”

Think for yourself.

Do you agree that it is time to take a stand against illegal immigration? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Perhaps one reason our education system is in the toilet is because teachers have to spend an inordinate amount of time remediating curriculum to children who don’t speak English — and neither do their parents.

Perhaps our education system would be in better shape if we could utilize taxpayer funds for something other than English-as-a-Second-Language programs.

Perhaps our neighborhoods would be mostly free of gang violence from Latin America if we didn’t invite illegal aliens from El Salvador to overrun American communities.

Perhaps our American melting pot would go back to actually bein g a melting pot if assimilation was the goal of immigration, instead of illegal aliens figuring out how much money they can scam from the American taxpayer while popping out a child or twelve.

RELATED: Dick Morris: Trump Halts Immigrant Caravan in Mexico by Tweeting at It

Perhaps construction, welding, roofing, plumbers, agriculture and other blue-collar jobs stolen by illegal aliens would go back to American workers if companies would stop undercutting the labor force by repeatedly hiring illegals.

It would be a start.

Mexico still seems to be holding a major grudge for their decisive loss of territory in the Mexican-American War. The examples just keep coming.

Over Easter weekend, our “good friends” in the Mexican government decided to allow some of Central America’s finest pass through Mexico on their way to America. They (and the worldwide Left) pretend this is for humanitarian reasons, and how dare Americans have any problem accepting even more illegal aliens?

This one ploy should prove beyond any doubt that Mexico is not our friend.

Mexico is a Third World country, like California is rapidly becoming. There are the very rich and elite, a tiny middle class, and everybody else who is dirt poor and/or being terrorized by drug cartels.

(Cartels, I might add, which are sending their products over our border and causing an opioid crisis the likes of which we have never seen.)

While I understand why millions would want to leave their hellhole countries, it does not entitle them to break into America or demand jobs and taxpayer money for everything (education, healthcare, food, welfare, housing) and then blame Americans for not being overjoyed that their country is being invaded and rapidly changed without their consent.

If there’s any doubt in anybody’s mind that liberals and elected Democrats are not on the side of the American citizen any longer, one needs to look no further than how dozens of major cities (and the state of California) have declared themselves sanctuaries for illegal aliens. Libby Schaaf, the detestable mayor of Oakland, California, now warns criminals when ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) is coming.

As prisoners were being released from jail, she and her ilk refused to tell ICE these criminals were being let loose back into communities.

We aren’t talking about nannies and gardeners (two of the jobs liberals always claim Americans just won’t do). We’re talking about murderers, rapists, drug dealers, child molesters, and drunk drivers — all of whom got a heads up from Mayor Schaaf that the federales were coming for them.

Most of us wonder why on earth The Wall hasn’t been started and why elected officials continue to allow this invasion to continue.

Ending illegal immigration and changing the terms of legal immigration is a winning issue. It’s not even close. A vast majority of the American public supports massive changes to our immigration system.

Why are President Trump, a few congressional Republicans in the Freedom Caucus, and a handful of conservative senators the only ones who seem to care about American citizens anymore?

There are things President Trump needs to immediately do to Build That Wall. Sending the National Guard to the border, diverting funds from the Pentagon’s budget and charging a 35% tax on remittances to Mexico are some ideas.

If he can’t or won’t, I am very confident that if asked, millions of Americans would pony up their own money to get it done.

Americans and legal immigrants need to understand that our way of life is under direct assault every day from the elected Left, and also from their unelected Useful Idiots. Illegal immigrants are simply part of that group.

Just because the media holds up illegal aliens as better than American citizens and calls us racists for rightfully declaring this onslaught an invasion doesn’t make it true.

For the Left, their agenda outweighs everything — and that includes sustaining American culture or keeping its citizens safe. Their agenda is to obtain, consolidate, and retain power by any means necessary.

As tempting as it is to want to throw all the bums out in the November midterms, we must hold our fire. It is imperative that we increase our numbers of Republicans in both houses of Congress.

Perhaps at that point, they will finally understand the American people are deadly serious about ending the scourge of illegal immigration — and radically changing our system of legal immigration.

None of us signed up for the “fundamental transformation” Barack Obama and the Left have ushered into this country. This is what happens when good men and women stand back and do nothing.

It’s time to stand up and be counted.

Angela Box is a former teacher, devoted to the Constitution and conservatism and proud to live in Texas. A version of this article originally appeared on her blog, angelassoapbox.com.

The views expressed in this opinion article are solely those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.