Angela Box: Liberals Are Wrong About Everything

Every May 1, liberals, anarchists, gender neutrals, Antifas, social democrats, and various whining brats around the world get together and smash police cars, bust out store windows, riot, make demands, and behave like the petulant children we know them to be.

They are also becoming more brazen in their embrace of anything communist or genocidal dictator.

For the uninitiated, May 1 is also known as May Day — which celebrates communism and liberalism in all of its forms.

Of course, now it has taken on even more virtue signaling.

“Gender equality,” feminism, wealth distribution, support of illegal aliens, and joining “the Resistance“ are now other outward manifestations of this commie holiday.

In fact, liberals’ Easter (liberals’ Christmas is Earth Day) basically encompasses everything except believing in God, masculine men, feminine women, unborn babies’ right to life, free thought, black people escaping the Democrat Plantation, the Constitution, and law enforcement.

But as always, liberals have it all completely wrong. Donald Trump is in the process of fixing your mess, liberals.

Economically, America is in a better place than it’s been in a very long time — if not ever. Black, Hispanic, and female unemployment is at the lowest it has ever been. The fewest people ever are on food stamps, welfare, and Social Security disability.

And, of course, on the world stage, America has stepped forward to become one of two actual adults in the room once again.

Until Donald Trump, the only adult in the room was Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel has dealt with radical Islam since its inception. Jewish people can attest that hatred of Jews by radical Islamists has been around way before Adolf Hitler.

But for some bizarre reason, liberals coddle Islamists and communist dictators.

As moral relativists, they don’t think there’s any difference between America and Iran. Or America and North Korea. I mean, who are we to tell another country they can’t acquire the same weapons the United States has?

Remember, it was Bill Clinton who set the stage for North Korea to acquire nuclear weapons — with American technology — which they immediately started producing. It was Clinton who promised this was the best deal for everybody and that it would set the stage for peace.

RELATED: Saboteurs

Only in the mind of a pea-brained liberal would it be a good idea for the United States to give nuclear weapons to a communist regime that starves its citizens, inbreeds their rulers, constantly threatens war, and isolates itself from the rest of the world.

And let’s never forget it was Mr. Fundamental Transformation Barack Obama who swore the Iran Deal was the best deal ever.

After all, If You Like Your Doctor, You Can Keep Your Doctor.

I repeat myself: only in the brain of a pea-brained liberal would it be a good idea for the United States to give $150 billion to radical mullahs who — on a daily basis — scream “Death to Israel” and “Death to America,” agree to no inspections of nuclear facilities, and ensure that — regardless of the deal — in 10 to 15 years, Iran would be “allowed” to develop nuclear weapons.

My favorite part of the Iran Deal is that there were zero stipulations for how the money could be used. The mullahs in their little death cult used much of the money to fund terrorism.

Obama received the Nobel Peace Prize simply for being the first black president.

His arrogance was so astonishing that he — again, like all liberals in their moral relativism — assumed that a hostile power like Iran would actually follow through with any promises of simply using nuclear power to harness energy.

Trump promised to deal with both Iran and North Korea during his campaign and after he became President.

Peace through strength works. North Korea and South Korea are on the verge of reuniting. North Korea has promised to destroy all of its weapons if the United States promise not to attack it. Naturally, we must trust but verify. No sanctions will be lifted until North Korea’s weapons are destroyed.

Trump single-handedly set the stage for this — and liberals were 100 percent wrong about the outcome.

And early this week, Netanyahu blew to smithereens the notion Iran could ever be trusted.

Bibi laid out a presentation which was easily summed up in #IranLied. He proved beyond any question that Iran has not been complying with the terms of the ridiculous deal. In fact, Iran is actively manufacturing nuclear weapons as we speak.

Just two days prior, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Netanyahu, knowing full well the presentation Bibi was getting ready to make.

A week before that, French president Emmanuel Macron agreed that the Iran Deal needed to be “fixed” — and was joined by Great Britain and Germany.

And then — like manna from Heaven — Netanyahu rained his Iran truth bombs down on the world — proving that Donald Trump was right once again.

Examples abound about how the political left is wrong about everything. But because they have a compliant, corrupt, and relentlessly biased media behind them, they can pat themselves on the back and believe they are always right.

Their media will never point out that it was Bill Clinton who gave North Korea access to nuclear weapons, or Barack Obama who engineered the worst deal in the history of mankind with Islamist maniacs.

Don’t worry liberals: Normal America is here to remind you of your follies. We’re not playing games with you anymore.

And let’s all thank the God in which many liberals do not believe in that once again the adults are back in charge.

Angela Box is a former teacher, devoted to the Constitution and conservatism and proud to live in Texas. A version of this article originally appeared on her blog, angelassoapbox.com.

The views expressed in this opinion article are solely those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

