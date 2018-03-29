Angela Box: The Gun Grabbers Are Super, SUPER Serious This Time

(… Or, in the immortal words of fictional Al Gore fighting ManBearPig in the hilarious “South Park” global warming spoof: “I’m super, SUPER cereal, guys.”)

When people are self-destructing, do you ever just sit back, put your feet up on the desk, intertwine your hands behind your head, smile and watch them destroy themselves?

That’s pretty much the reaction I had to the insipid anti-Second Amendment, anti-NRA, anti-GOP and pro-anything far-left nut job and Twitter emoji-certified #MarchForOurLives Saturday. The cherry on top came Monday with the revelation that former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens called for a full repeal of the Second Amendment on the editorial pages of the always objective and fair New York Times.

Not only were leftists in America “marching for our lives” (irony: Planned Parenthood was one of the event’s sponsors), but across the globe people in more enlightened progressive countries were also “super cereal” about telling Americans just how awful legal gun ownership is.

The breathless reporting from across the globe covering the marches (which had far fewer attendees than originally promoted, and which only 10 percent attending were actual children) made me chuckle.

It really was quite the feat to have such grassroots, organic organization by a bunch of teenagers in Parkland, Florida, to amass the funding for promotion, professionally printed protest signs, permits, and media coverage for 800 rallies within a month of the tragedy at Stoneman Douglas High School.

Except, it wasn’t a bunch of teenagers pulling the strings. This was the rich, privileged professional left in action — as always.

The March for Our Lives was merely the latest incarnation of the Women’s March. Which was the latest incarnation of Black Lives Matter. Which was the latest incarnation of climate change hysterics. Which was the latest incarnation of Earth Day maniacs. Which was the latest incarnation of the Code Pink lunatics. Which was the latest incarnation of every left-wing movement since the late 1960s.

The big mistake the professional left (which includes 90 percent of the mainstream media) continues to make is they assume the majority of the country agrees with them. They assume the majority of the country does not see through their propaganda.

To wit: In the Parkland shooting, the ineptitude shown by Scott Israel’s Broward County Sheriff’s Department was unparalleled.

Officers stood outside while shots were being fired. Israel himself deflected blame onto people who had literally nothing to do with the massacre instead of taking responsibility for the extreme ineptitude of his department.

Students had “seen something, said something” — many times. The shooter, Nikolas Cruz, had been reported upon — and visited by sheriff’s deputies — 45 times.

Former President Barack Obama and his far-left administration implemented a ridiculous policy that sought to keep disruptive, violent students from being suspended, expelled or arrested.

Because of the PROMISE Program (Preventing Recidivism though Opportunities, Mentoring, Support, and Education — now there’s a government program for you!), Cruz was never dealt with in the manner that would have been appropriate.

(Side note: I have firsthand knowledge of this ludicrous and dangerous program. When I was a teacher, we were not allowed to send black children who were constant behavior problems to the office. The constant disruptors knew there was nothing we could do to discipline them. Therefore, their behavior became even more atrocious. True story. Ask any public school teacher, and he or she will tell you the same.)

The Parkland tragedy was horrific, but the thing is, March For Our Lives snowflakes, it was also preventable. A few days before the march, a Michigan School Resource Officer with a gun stopped a school shooter from committing another slaughter. Unfortunately, one girl died, but this officer prevented a further rampage.

Did the little budding communists up on the stage with their fists in the air, gender confusion, shaved heads, left-wing buttons, ironic glasses, and Che Guevara hats mention any of this?

Why, you know the answer to that question. Of course they didn’t.

But as sands through the hourglass, so is the attention span of your typical news reporter.

As soon as the march was finished, as soon as the thoroughly obnoxious David Hogg and his ilk declared a new revolution was brewing, the media was on to the next breaking news story: a porn star who had a consensual tryst with Donald Trump 12 years ago when he was a private citizen.

But not to be outdone, The New York Times published an Op-Ed by former Supreme Court Justice and liberal hack John Paul Stevens. The piece called for the repeal of the entire Second Amendment. Expect this to be the rallying cry of the left from now on.

Never mind that in Switzerland gun ownership is much higher per capita than in America and mass shootings are extremely rare.

Forget the failures of gun control in Chicago, Baltimore, South-Central Los Angeles and other liberal meccas. Forget the fiasco of what President Lyndon Johnson‘s Great Society and the welfare state have heaped upon our culture.

No! Their solution is to repeal the Second Amendment and strip law-abiding Americans of their ability to defend themselves and other innocents when a madman with a gun starts shooting.

Liberals in this country truly want to turn America into a third world country, pretty much just like California is today. Only the elites have power, and only elites would have guns.

Today’s liberals, instead of eschewing federal overreach, are now in full support of an oppressive, tyrannical government confiscating firearms from legal gun owners. This latest attempted gun grab is merely the latest chapter in their quest for total social engineering.

Ronald Reagan prophetically said: “The most terrifying words in the English language are ‘I’m from the government and I’m here to help you.’”

However, as always, they have overstepped. But as they continue to push for the repeal of the Second Amendment (just like they push for sanctuary cities and for illegal aliens to have full access to voting rights and taxpayer money), Normal America simply needs to sit back and watch them implode. Because implode they will.

The left wants a Civil War it cannot win. But, by God, who’s to say they shouldn’t try?

Bring it on.

