Angela Box: What Did the Media Know, and How Long Have They Known It?

Our fully compromised, far-left media, who this week hyperventilated over the fact that Sean Hannity used President Donald Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen on a real estate matter, has for over a year gone out of its way to completely avoid the subjects of actual collusion.

They are instead still focused on non-collusion between Trump and Russia, and now their obsession with a porn star who recently composed a sketch of a man she claimed threatened her — who looks an awful lot like Tom Brady.

Who knew Stormy Daniels was a Patriots fan!

In all seriousness, our media, who are now pretending there was some collusion between Sean Hannity, Donald Trump, and his lawyer Michael Cohen, have no qualms about lying about their ties to all manner of past and present elected Democrats.

Rush Limbaugh, Mark Levin, Sean Hannity and others have exposed the ties of the frauds on CNN, MSNBC, NBC, ABC, CBS, The New York Times, LA Times, etc. to Democrats.

Literally, dozens and dozens in the media have either worked for, given massive amounts of money to, or have attended private functions with elected Democrats. In fact, many of the media hand-wringers feigning outrage over Hannity attended John Podesta‘s party right before Hillary Clinton‘s campaign kickoff.

The media never disclose their extensive ties to Democrats

The media believe there are two sets of rules: one set for Democrats (especially Barack Obama and the Clintons) and one set for Normal America.

Today, the Inspector General has referred former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe for criminal charges. Yesterday, eleven Congressmen signed off on a criminal referral regarding FBI and Department of Justice collusion with the DNC, Hillary Clinton‘s campaign, and an obvious frame-up of an incoming president.

I wonder what will the media do?

Imagine you are a Republican Secretary of State.

You decide to install private internet servers in a basement in Colorado and your New York compound to circumvent government prying eyes. Your boss, the President of the United States, claimed no knowledge of such a server — but emailed you several times (using an alias) on that server’s IP address.

Other government officials also corresponded with you on the unsecured, private server. You passed classified information in unsecured emails to your most trusted aide, who then passed the information on to her former Congressman pervert husband who will soon serve time in prison for soliciting inappropriate contact online with a 15-year-old girl.

RELATED: Dick Morris: Obama Ordered Wiretaps on Trump Before Election

You and your former President HINO (Husband in Name Only) also had a private foundation, which racked up hundreds of millions of dollars of “donations” from all manner of foreign regimes and entities who thought one day you too would be President of the United States.

You and your HINO also amassed millions of dollars in speaking fees from foreign regimes and large corporations.

Perhaps you were deeply involved in the sale of 20 percent of our uranium to Russia — who was paying your husband half a million dollars for a 30-minute speech, and had donated tens of millions to your “charitable foundation.”

Maybe your POTUS boss signed off on the sale even after an undercover informant told him and the heads of the CIA and the FBI that Russia was actively seeking to use American channels to bribe you and your foundation to gain use of our uranium.

Could be after your private server was discovered, and after you helped to cover up a Muslim terrorist attack in Benghazi by calling it a protest over an anti-Islam video, Congress decided they wanted to see what was contained on your private server.

Maybe you thought the presidency was yours, that it was owed to you after standing by the first black president who had one of the worst economic, domestic and foreign relations records of all time. Maybe you thought your party owed it to you because you stood by your husband, who by all accounts is at the very least a scoundrel and most likely far worse.

Perhaps, after Congress asked you for your emails, you and your aides decided to Bleach Bit, acid-wash, delete, and then smash all of your email devices with hammers so those 33,000 subpoenaed emails would never get it into the hands of Congress.

Maybe the FBI director who wanted you to win the presidency decided to write his exoneration of you two months before he interviewed you. And then that FBI director gave a 20-minute public indictment of you before he said, “Never mind.”

What if then it was discovered that you had funneled millions of campaign dollars to a law firm to cover up your work with Fusion GPS, an opposition research organization who hired a Trump-hating, former MI-6 agent named Christopher Steele.

Let’s say Steele had a bunch of Russian contacts and those contacts presented him with outlandish stories about your opponent which involved hookers peeing on a bed in Moscow — among other salacious, unverified nonsense.

Let’s stipulate that Fusion GPS and Steele never verified any of the details of the dossier. Let’s also stipulate that the media had access to said dossier for over a year, but would not publish it out of fear of litigation.

And then you lose the presidency, and the biggest anti-establishment change agent this country has ever seen gets elected President of the United States.

What if your allies in the DOJ and the FBI, who worked so diligently to stop this man from becoming president, now put Phase Two of their “insurance policy” into effect?

What if the fired FBI director, who on one level you hate, but on the other level you love because he’s trying to destroy the man who beat you, decided to leak classified memos and the unverified dossier to the media?

What if he admitted on 20/20 with one of the “reporters” who used to work for you that he knew the dossier was false because that’s what he told the new president, yet the dossier was the main piece of evidence used to get a FISA warrant to spy on innocent Americans and to try and destroy a duly-elected president?

What if two text-loving FBI employees who were having a romantic relationship and the FBI’s now-former deputy director who was deeply connected to intelligence sources, conspired with members of the FBI, CIA and DOJ to orchestrate a coup d’etat?

What if there is actual, provable evidence that the past administration’s Department of Justice and the FBI were working together to frame the incoming President of the United States, illegally wiretap his transition facilities, destroy anyone in his orbit, and use the compliant media as their disseminator of disinformation?

What if you spent the last 15 months on a sad and pathetic book tour blaming everybody but yourself for your loss?

As a Republican, would you, or any of these people connected to you, get away with any of it?

Why, Hillary, you know the answer to that.

So to Hillary Clinton, James Comey, Fusion GPS, James Clapper, John Brennan, Barack Obama, Loretta Lynch, Sally Yates, Nelly Ohr, Bruce Ohr, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Susan Rice, Samantha Power, and anyone else connected in this tangled flowchart of ACTUAL collusion, corruption, deception, and criminality: zero hour is quickly approaching.

Normal America waits for justice for the people who think they’re above the law, and who think they are the puppet masters of us all.

Tick-tock.

Angela Box is a former teacher, devoted to the Constitution and conservatism and proud to live in Texas. A version of this article originally appeared on her blog, angelassoapbox.com.

The views expressed in this opinion article are solely those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

