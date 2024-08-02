Share
Sports
Commentary

Angela Carini Receives Huge Opportunity After Being Brutalized by Embattled Olympic Boxer Imane Khelif

 By C. Douglas Golden  August 2, 2024 at 6:05am
Share

Sure, Angela Carini might have been eliminated from Olympic competition in a contentious bout — but that doesn’t mean that the Italian women’s boxer’s moment in the spotlight is over.

In the hours after her defeat in France at the Paris Games by a woman who was disqualified for a gender disorder that can confer an advantage, particularly in combat sports, Carini was offered a spot on the undercard of internet celebrity-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Carini was forced to quit after 46 seconds against Imane Khelif, an Algerian boxer who reportedly has what’s known as Differences of Sexual Development, or DSD.

While it’s an umbrella term, it means that Khelif has XY chromosomes like a male but the genitals of a female. It’s an insanely rare condition — and one that got her disqualified from the International Boxing Association world championships last year because of the advantage it confers, reports said.

“Some people with DSDs are raised as female but have XY sex chromosomes, blood testosterone levels in the male range and the ability to use testosterone circulating within their bodies,” Reuters noted in an explainer.

Trending:
Gun-Grabbers Lose Big as Judge Rules AR-15 Is Not an 'Assault Firearm'

“Women’s sports categories exist in most sports in recognition of the clear advantage that going through male puberty gives an athlete,” the explainer added. “That advantage is not just through higher testosterone levels but also in muscle mass, skeletal advantage and faster twitch muscle.

“In combat sports such as boxing, this can be a serious safety issue.”

However, the International Olympic Committee stood by Khelif and another female boxer with DSD that was disqualified by the IBA.

In a statement, the IOC said the boxers “were the victims of a sudden and arbitrary decision” and that “[t]he current aggression against these two athletes is based entirely on this arbitrary decision, which was taken without any proper procedure — especially considering that these athletes had been competing in top-level competition for many years.”

Do you like this move by Jake Paul?

After the fight, Carini’s media briefing went viral, as the boxer explained through tears that she feared for her safety and had never been hit so hard.

“I went into the ring to fight,” she said, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail. “I didn’t give up, but a punch hurt too much, and so I said enough. I’m leaving with my head held high.”

She also went viral for a dedication to her father:

Related:
Boxer Who Brutalized Female Opponent Has Next Match Scheduled as Controversy Gets Worse

Paul, who has become one of the biggest draws in boxing for entertainment value and fights against older legends of the ring more than sheer boxing prowess, has usually taken on the bad-guy role. This time, however, he wants to play the good guy.

“To Angela Carini although your dreams couldn’t come true today because of the crazy agendas that are at play in our world at the moment, I would love to offer you to fight on an MVP undercard, to show the world your talents on a fair platform and not against a man,” he said, referencing his Most Valuable Promotions brand.

While Paul is best known for his upcoming Netflix fight with legend Mike Tyson, he’s apparently open to her on any undercard.

“Internet help this find her,” he said in his post.

Others seconded his invitation as a great idea — albeit mostly conservative voices on social media:

As for Khelif, her next fight is on Saturday, in the quarterfinal round. She has been beaten before, so it isn’t impossible — but what is impossible is ignoring the advantage.

However, if Carini wants it, she can have a second outing on the world stage. This time, it’ll be a fair bout — guaranteed.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Angela Carini Receives Huge Opportunity After Being Brutalized by Embattled Olympic Boxer Imane Khelif
Trump Drops 8-Word Bomb After Olympic Boxer Leaves Female Opponent Brutalized
Joe Rogan Gives Scary Take on Race Between Trump and Harris, Says What We All Should Worry About - 'Very Bizarre'
Fans Furious, Tear Into Simone Biles' Husband Over 'Odd' Behavior After Her Olympic Win - 'Give the Medal Back'
Trump Introduces Staffer Who Saved His Life During Horrifying Shooting - 'Tell Her to Come Out Here'
See more...

Conversation