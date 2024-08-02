Sure, Angela Carini might have been eliminated from Olympic competition in a contentious bout — but that doesn’t mean that the Italian women’s boxer’s moment in the spotlight is over.

In the hours after her defeat in France at the Paris Games by a woman who was disqualified for a gender disorder that can confer an advantage, particularly in combat sports, Carini was offered a spot on the undercard of internet celebrity-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Carini was forced to quit after 46 seconds against Imane Khelif, an Algerian boxer who reportedly has what’s known as Differences of Sexual Development, or DSD.

While it’s an umbrella term, it means that Khelif has XY chromosomes like a male but the genitals of a female. It’s an insanely rare condition — and one that got her disqualified from the International Boxing Association world championships last year because of the advantage it confers, reports said.

“Some people with DSDs are raised as female but have XY sex chromosomes, blood testosterone levels in the male range and the ability to use testosterone circulating within their bodies,” Reuters noted in an explainer.

“Women’s sports categories exist in most sports in recognition of the clear advantage that going through male puberty gives an athlete,” the explainer added. “That advantage is not just through higher testosterone levels but also in muscle mass, skeletal advantage and faster twitch muscle.

“In combat sports such as boxing, this can be a serious safety issue.”

However, the International Olympic Committee stood by Khelif and another female boxer with DSD that was disqualified by the IBA.

In a statement, the IOC said the boxers “were the victims of a sudden and arbitrary decision” and that “[t]he current aggression against these two athletes is based entirely on this arbitrary decision, which was taken without any proper procedure — especially considering that these athletes had been competing in top-level competition for many years.”

After the fight, Carini’s media briefing went viral, as the boxer explained through tears that she feared for her safety and had never been hit so hard.

“I went into the ring to fight,” she said, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail. “I didn’t give up, but a punch hurt too much, and so I said enough. I’m leaving with my head held high.”

Carini broke down in tears and explained in an interview that she had never been hit so hard before. Heartbreaking. She’s a hero to all for backing out. pic.twitter.com/E7baAikjWx — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 1, 2024

She also went viral for a dedication to her father:

This woman, Angela Carini, is crying because her dream of winning a medal for her late father was destroyed in 46 seconds. Male boxer Imane Khelif beat up Angela Carini and punched her in the face.#IStandWithAngelaCarini #Paris2024 The @Olympics should be ashamed pic.twitter.com/Ic8hjU1sMD — 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐭 𝐏𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫 (@Matt_Pinner) August 1, 2024

Paul, who has become one of the biggest draws in boxing for entertainment value and fights against older legends of the ring more than sheer boxing prowess, has usually taken on the bad-guy role. This time, however, he wants to play the good guy.

“To Angela Carini although your dreams couldn’t come true today because of the crazy agendas that are at play in our world at the moment, I would love to offer you to fight on an MVP undercard, to show the world your talents on a fair platform and not against a man,” he said, referencing his Most Valuable Promotions brand.

While Paul is best known for his upcoming Netflix fight with legend Mike Tyson, he’s apparently open to her on any undercard.

“Internet help this find her,” he said in his post.

To Angela Carini although your dreams couldn’t come true today because of the crazy agendas that are at play in our world at the moment, I would love to offer you to fight on an MVP undercard, to show the world your talents on a fair platform and not against a man. Internet… — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 1, 2024

Others seconded his invitation as a great idea — albeit mostly conservative voices on social media:

Good idea. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) August 1, 2024

Excellent idea. Thank you @JakePaul for stepping up. — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) August 1, 2024

As for Khelif, her next fight is on Saturday, in the quarterfinal round. She has been beaten before, so it isn’t impossible — but what is impossible is ignoring the advantage.

However, if Carini wants it, she can have a second outing on the world stage. This time, it’ll be a fair bout — guaranteed.

