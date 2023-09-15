Angry Detransitioner, 21, Sues Doctors For Removing Her Breasts at 16: 'I Don't Think Kids Can Ever Consent'

A 21-year-old woman is suing the doctors who performed a double mastectomy on her while she was just a child five years ago as part of her “gender transition.”

Years later and regretful of the decision, the woman is the latest so-called “detransitioner” to go after healthcare providers who agreed to put them under the knife for life-altering surgeries while they were children.

A Minnesota woman named Luka Hein is suing numerous doctors, their practices and a mental health professional in Nebraska over the procedures.

In her 28-page lawsuit, Hein’s attorneys wrote:

“The ‘gender affirming’ model represents a seismic shift away from the time-tested standard of care for the proper methodology of diagnosing patients.

“Reasonably prudent physicians have a duty to independently examine and assess patients utilizing objective tests to rule out other potential causes of a patient’s distress before resorting to irreversible procedures like double mastectomy or hysterectomy.”

The lawsuit also argues that those who offer “gender-affirming” care do not address the root issue of their patients’ problems, which is gender dysphoria.

Instead, she claims, children are rushed to adopt “opposite sex pronouns,” to take “cross-sex hormones” and to undergo “surgery.”

Hein spoke to the U.K.’s Daily Mail about her experience and lawsuit. She said that during a difficult time in her teens, she turned to the internet to cope.

At 16 I was diagnosed with gender dysphoria in under an HOUR and given sex change surgery after just two appointments https://t.co/Pf4oeywH9r pic.twitter.com/y3DV4DxzEq — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) September 14, 2023

Hein said she met a man who groomed her into believing she was struggling because she was supposed to have been born male.

After seeking treatment, she was determined to have been suffering from a transgender identity disorder by doctors within an hour and the process of “transitioning” began shortly after.

“I was going through the darkest and most chaotic time in my life, and instead of being given the help I needed, these doctors affirmed that chaos into reality,” she told the Mail of what she described as a “snap” diagnosis.

“I don’t think kids can ever consent to having essentially full bodily functions taken away at a young age before they even know what that means,” she added. “I was talked into medical intervention that I could not fully understand the long-term impacts and consequences of.”

In her lawsuit, the angry young woman said she confronted the doctor who removed her breasts and that he told her, “I guess this is just part of your gender journey.”

“I was essentially just brushed aside,” she told the Mail.

Hein is now living as a woman but fears she will never have children, due to the so-called treatment she received.

Hein is seeking a jury trial and is asking for financial relief in the form of a reimbursement for all past and future hospital bills, pain and suffering and what she calls being permanently disabled.

