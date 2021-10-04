Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona was stalked Sunday by angry immigration activists who followed her into a bathroom while shouting their demands and then shared the incident on social media.

A video on the incident at Arizona State University, where Sinema teaches a class, was posted to Twitter by the leftist activist group Living United for Change in Arizona.

🔴BREAKING: Blanca, an AZ immigrant youth confronts @SenatorSinema inside her classroom, where she teaches @ ASU. “in 2010 both my grandparents got deported bc of SB1070…my grandfather passed away 2 wks ago & I wasn’t able to go to Mexico bc there is no pathway to citizenship.” pic.twitter.com/JDZYY2fOD2 — LUCHA Arizona (@LUCHA_AZ) October 3, 2021

On Saturday, Sinema had blasted Democrats for not holding a House vote on a $1 trillion infrastructure package that has bipartisan support but is being held hostage by liberals in the House until they get a social programs package they like. The senator has said the $3.5 trillion plan is way out of America’s fiscal ballpark.

Canceling the U.S. House vote on the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act denies Americans millions of new good-paying jobs and hurts everyday families.

Full statement ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BM7hrUL3KK — Kyrsten Sinema (@SenatorSinema) October 2, 2021

The video showed Sinema first being confronted in a classroom.

She was then followed down the hall as she walked, without a word of comment to those confronting her, into a women’s bathroom and into a stall.

Do you think these activists crossed the line? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (26 Votes) No: 4% (1 Votes)

Even then, a female activist harangued her, at one point calling for her to support legislation that creates a pathway to citizenship for illegal migrants.

“We knocked on doors for you to get you elected. Just how we got you elected, we can get you out of office if you don’t support what you promised us,” one activist yelled in the video.

“I was brought here to the United States when I was 3 years old and in 2010 my grandparents both got deported because of SB 1070,” said the woman, identified as Blanca. “And I’m here because I definitely believe that we need a pathway to citizenship.”

Sinema emerged from the stall, washed her hands and continued to refuse to speak to her antagonists.

Some said the tactic of following the senator into the restroom was way over the line.

These criminal insurrectionists are stalking a female US Senator while she goes to the bathroom They could have killed Kyrsten Sinema Where is @CapitolPolice? https://t.co/bGmtGA1fdb — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) October 3, 2021

If you think this will be effective in moving Sinema, ask yourself when the last time was that you took unsolicited advice from a stranger in a bathroom. https://t.co/AthcIJNuqm — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) October 3, 2021

Protesters followed Sinema into a bathroom to film themselves confronting her. This is over the line. Gross, unnecessary, and counterproductive. Get a grip. pic.twitter.com/2kMFLvSoQ5 — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) October 3, 2021

LUCHA Arizona said in a follow-up tweet that it “wouldn’t have to resort to confronting @senatorsinema around Phx if she took meetings with the communities that elected her. She’s been completely inaccessible. We’re sick of the political games, stop playing with our lives.”

We wouldn’t have to resort to confronting @senatorsinema around Phx if she took meetings with the communities that elected her. She’s been completely inaccessible. We’re sick of the political games, stop playing with our lives.

“Build back better, back the bill!” pic.twitter.com/3OA5t6e6Fl — LUCHA Arizona (@LUCHA_AZ) October 3, 2021

Moderates who have opposed the massive spending bill have been facing intense pressure.

Kayakers went to the water to surround the houseboat where Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia stays when he is in Washington.

Manchin confronted by kayakers in his DC houseboat over his lack of support for Democrats’ radical $3.5 trillion socialist spending bill.https://t.co/qxsWnwbu5g — Maria Bonanno (@MariaBonanno9) October 3, 2021

The kayakers wanted Manchin to support the $3.5 trillion Democratic spending bill, which he has said has a higher price tag than he will back.

As noted by Fox News, Manchin engaged the kayakers in a discussion and agreed to meet on dry land to talk about the issues at stake.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.