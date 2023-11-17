The New York City headquarters of Fox News was stormed Friday by anti-Israel activists during a day in which they organized to shut down their opponents in the name of a “free Palestine.”

NBC News reported a mob entered the News Corp headquarters in Manhattan, many of them were chanting, “Fox News, Fox News, you can’t hide, your lies cover up genocide.”

The building, located at 1211 Avenue of the Americas, not only houses Fox News but also The New York Post.

Videos of the building’s incursion online showed numerous people being detained while shouting, “Long live Palestine! Long live Gaza!”

BREAKING: Pro-Palestinian Protesters Have Stormed Fox News Headquarters in New York City “Fox News, Fox News You Can’t Hide, Your Lies Cover Up Genocide!” This comes after protesters blocked bridges in both Boston and San Francisco on Thursday As well as shutting down Grand… pic.twitter.com/q4B01p3fBv — Hank (@Hank_Talks) November 17, 2023

Some were escorted away from the building’s premises. The Post reported 16 people were arrested after clashes with security.

Many were carrying a sign that read, “Fox News’ lies cover up genocide.”

Inside the building, some chanted, “One, two, three, four… occupation no more!”

Do you still watch Fox News? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 59% (158 Votes) No: 41% (110 Votes)

Another chant by the mob went, “Five, six, seven, eight… Israel is a terrorist state!”

BREAKING: Police in New York begin arrests of protesters at #ShutItDown4Palestine action at Fox News corporate HQ But activists remain determined to disrupt business as usual until Palestine is free! pic.twitter.com/8SR7xd38rU — ANSWER Coalition (@answercoalition) November 17, 2023

A pro-Palestinian flag was also carried inside the building, which the Post reported had been targeted on Wednesday by an anti-Israeli group called The People’s Forum.

The group put out a statement that claimed credit for the entry into the building and other disruptions it said were planned to take place nationwide.

“The disruption was part of a global day of action called ‘Shut It Down for Palestine!’ taking place in hundreds of cities in dozens of countries around the globe,” The People’s Forum said in a statement obtained by the Post.

The group also said it was able to organize “hundreds” of individuals to mobilize against Fox News.

The statement also claimed that “hundreds” of demonstrators had descended on the building.

Fox News has not yet publicly commented after the network was targeted by the mob.

The incursion of the News Corp building occurs as protesters nationwide have taken to the streets in support of the terror group Hamas following its Oct. 7 terror attacks against Israeli civilians.

An Urgent Note from Our Staff: The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America. We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers. We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you. Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, you can do that today as well. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values. Please stand with us by donating today. Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.