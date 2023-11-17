Share
News

Angry Pro-Palestinian Protesters Storm Fox News Building, Blame Outlet for 'Covering up Genocide'

 By Johnathan Jones  November 17, 2023 at 12:52pm
The New York City headquarters of Fox News was stormed Friday by anti-Israel activists during a day in which they organized to shut down their opponents in the name of a “free Palestine.”

NBC News reported a mob entered the News Corp headquarters in Manhattan, many of them were chanting, “Fox News, Fox News, you can’t hide, your lies cover up genocide.”

The building, located at 1211 Avenue of the Americas, not only houses Fox News but also The New York Post.

Videos of the building’s incursion online showed numerous people being detained while shouting, “Long live Palestine! Long live Gaza!”

Some were escorted away from the building’s premises. The Post reported 16 people were arrested after clashes with security.

Many were carrying a sign that read, “Fox News’ lies cover up genocide.”

Inside the building, some chanted, “One, two, three, four… occupation no more!”

Do you still watch Fox News?

Another chant by the mob went, “Five, six, seven, eight… Israel is a terrorist state!”

A pro-Palestinian flag was also carried inside the building, which the Post reported had been targeted on Wednesday by an anti-Israeli group called The People’s Forum.

The group put out a statement that claimed credit for the entry into the building and other disruptions it said were planned to take place nationwide.

“The disruption was part of a global day of action called ‘Shut It Down for Palestine!’ taking place in hundreds of cities in dozens of countries around the globe,” The People’s Forum said in a statement obtained by the Post.

The group also said it was able to organize “hundreds” of individuals to mobilize against Fox News.

The statement also claimed that “hundreds” of demonstrators had descended on the building.

Fox News has not yet publicly commented after the network was targeted by the mob.

The incursion of the News Corp building occurs as protesters nationwide have taken to the streets in support of the terror group Hamas following its Oct. 7 terror attacks against Israeli civilians.

Conversation