Anheuser-Busch CEO Still Not Getting It as He Blames Social Media 'Misinformation' for Bud Light Boycott

Anheuser-Busch CEO Michel Doukeris is doubling down on a grossly lacking explanation for why his once-mighty Bud Light brand is languishing.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Doukeris repeated a peculiar phrase when explaining why Bud Light sales have cratered and public sentiment is at an all-time low — “misinformation.”

If that “misinformation” excuse sounds at all familiar to you, that’s because Doukeris echoed that exact word when explaining to investors on an earnings call last week why the brand was so damaged.

“We need to clarify the facts that this was one can, one influencer, one post and not a campaign,” Doukeris told investors on that call.

According to Doukeris on that call, some of the “misinformation” being bandied about was that Bud Light and transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney were working closer together than they actually were.

Doukeris regurgitated that talking point with the Times.

“We never intended to make it for general production and sale for the public,” Doukeris said of the Bud Light can emblazoned with Mulvaney’s “womanface” on it that sparked this whole controversy.

Doukeris again mentioned “misinformation and confusion” as to why people were livid with the beer brand.

“People often talk about this topic in social media like noise,” Doukeris told the Times. “You have one fact, and every person puts an opinion behind the fact. And then the opinions start to be replicated fast on each and every comment. By the time that 10 or 20 people put a comment out there, the reality is no longer what the fact is, but is more [about] what the comments were.”

That’s … one way to look at it.

Ironically enough, Doukeris actually does tug a bit at the heart of the issue with his flimsy excuse-making.

You do have one fact (men are men, and women are women) that leftists insist on putting their opinion behind.

But that’s clearly not what Doukeris was getting at, given that Doukeris once again reiterated: “It was not [a campaign]: It was one post. It was not an advertisement.”

First of all, it was more than one post. There are several videos going around that showcase Mulvaney promoting Bud Light, including one where he’s in a tub.

Second of all … could Doukeris miss the point of these boycotts any worse?

These boycotts were not specifically about whatever capacity that Bud Light was working with Mulvaney.

These boycotts were a direct response to overreaching corporate leftism, sure, but it’s also a direct response to the left’s assault on truth and God’s natural order of creation.

Americans across the country are sick and tired of being sick and tired with being inundated with leftist nonsense that claims up is down and men can become women with little more than makeup and mutilation.

It’s not just about what Bud Light did; it’s about what they’re tacitly giving credence to.

And that’s a problem that no slick slogan, roster shake-ups, or never-ending PR campaigns can fix.

Bud Light has shown that it cares little for truth.

Now, the people who care for truth care even less about Bud Light — and it’s got nothing to do with “misinformation.”

