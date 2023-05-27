Share
News

Anheuser-Busch Hasn't Learned Its Lesson - Bud Light Appearing on 'Pride' Festival Rosters Across America

 By Jack Davis  May 27, 2023 at 7:15am
Share

As the consumer boycott against Anheuser-Bush and Bud Light nears the two-month mark, the beer giant is preparing to partner with multiple events celebrating June as so-called “Pride” month.

For example, in Ohio, Bud Light is listed as a partner of the events planned by Stonewall Columbus and as an alcohol sponsor of Cincinnati Pride, while in Missouri, Anheuser-Bush is listed a major sponsor of St. Louis Pride.

In a post supporting Chicago Pride, Anheuser-Busch glows over its alliance with the LGBT movement.

“Together, with our brands, we have a clear role to play in bringing real change and creating an inclusive and equitable world where we cherish and celebrate one another,” the site says.

“We have donated more than $12 million to local events and national organizations supporting the LGBTQ+ community, including our 24-year partnership with GLAAD– a leading organizaton that works to shape the narrative and encourage dialogue that leads to cultural change, as well as Human Rights Campaign, Heritage of Pride, L0s Angeles Pride, Chicago Pride Fest, and Pride St. Louis among many others.”

Trending:
Walls Closing In on FBI as Agency Has One Day to Turn Over Joe Biden Document - Or Else

Anheuser-Busch’s market value has dropped by $15.7 billion since the Bud Light boycott began on April 1, according to Investor’s Business Daily.

Jared Dinges, beverage analyst at JPMorgan Chase, said there is no reason to think that’s going to end soon.

Will Bud Light ever win back America?

“We believe there is a subset of American consumers who will not drink a Bud Light for the foreseeable future,” Dinges said. “We believe a 12% to 13% volume decline on an annualized basis would be a reasonable assumption.”

The Target Corp. already has felt the heat from consumers for its support of the LGBT community and has moved some of its “Pride Month” merchandise to less visible locations, according to USA Today.

Consumer psychologist Ross Steinman told the outlet that caving to one group could make it harder for Target to keep the loyalty of LGBT shoppers.

Related:
Conservatives Set Sights on Another Major Chain After In-Store Discovery: 'Bud Light Moment'

“It’s hard to dispute that decision from a public safety perspective, but from a branding perspective, it has the potential to be quite damaging,” said Steinman, a professor at Widener University in Pennsylvania.

“We will see more of the same if a brand like Target does not put its hands up and say: ‘Enough.’ They are a major player, and other brands look to them for their response.”

Tim Calkins, a marketing professor at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, said the experiences of Bud Light and Target will serve as a warning.

“When you have issues where there are strong feelings on both sides, and it’s not directly related to your business or brand, there you will see brands try to be very careful,” Calkins said, according to The Washington Post.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Armed US Troops Headed for Peru as Soon as This Week - Here's Why
Walls Closing In on FBI as Agency Has One Day to Turn Over Joe Biden Document - Or Else
Sen. Lindsey Graham Responds After Warrant Is Issued for His Arrest
Lululemon Employees 'Immediately Terminated' After Calling Police on Robbers
Fox News Reportedly Has Banned Employees from Saying One Particular Word On-Air
See more...

Conversation