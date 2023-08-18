Unless you have been living under a rock for the last several months, you are likely aware of the Dylan Mulvaney controversy and the great Bud Light boycott.

The controversy began in April when Bud Light sent a commemorative can to transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who showed off the can in a promotional video.

The fallout that followed ended Bud Light’s reign as the top-selling beer in America.

Its parent company suffered a 10.5 percent loss of revenue in the U.S. and a $37 billion hit in market value (yes, that’s billion with a “B”) in the second quarter, according to the New York Post.

The genius in charge of marketing for Bud Light, once a staple of rednecks and working folks everywhere, had previously said she wanted to get away from the “fratty” and “out-of-touch” marketing of the brand. (She is now out of a job.)

So, does this mark the end of the iconic American beer company?

Not if Billy Busch has anything to say about it.

Busch, a descendant of Adolphus Busch (co-founder of Anheuser-Busch), has spoken out recently on a publicity tour promoting his memoir, “Family Reins: The Extraordinary Rise and Epic Fall of an American Dynasty.”

In a Tuesday interview with Tomi Lahren, he claimed that the international conglomerate that bought Anheuser-Busch and its affiliate brands in 2008 is out of touch with beer drinkers.

“All of a sudden, they come out with this kind of woke culture political agenda to push down people’s throats, and the beer drinker obviously doesn’t relate to that kind of advertising,” Busch said.

He also urged AB InBev to sell Bud Light back to him so that he can restore his family’s legacy.

“If they don’t want that brand any longer, sell it back to the Busch family, sell it to me. I’ll be the first in line to buy that brand back from you, and we’ll make that brand great again,” he said.



So, is there a future for Bud Light? Market analysts are not optimistic.

But once you understand that the cause of its downfall was not the family that founded and owned the brand for over a century, but rather a soulless corporation dedicated to ESG and social justice, you can begin the important process of divorcing the American “King of Beers” from the globalists who purchased it.

Then, when you realize that there is still a Busch family, and that the heir of that family wants to reclaim his family’s brand, now you have an underdog to root for.

It would be easy to stay cynical and say this is all just to promote his book and that they got what they deserved for selling their company in the first place.

But in the end, is the story of Anheuser-Busch really any different from the story of America itself?

Did we not sell out the nation our ancestors founded, a nation of normal working people and Christians, to globalists who want to remake it in their own Babylonian image?

If we can’t hold out hope for Billy Busch to make Budweiser great again, how can we hold out hope for our country to become great again?

So raise a glass, my friends (just not of Bud Light, of course):

“Here’s to Billy Busch. May his battle be our victory. Godspeed, brother.”

