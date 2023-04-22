Parler Share
News

Anheuser-Busch Makes Major Shakeup at Bud Light - It's Bad News for VP Behind Mulvaney Campaign

 By Jack Davis  April 22, 2023 at 9:14am
Parler Share

After three weeks of a bruising controversy over working with a transgender influencer, Anheuser-Busch is making some changes.

Alissa Heinerscheid, the marketing vice president who led the charge for a new marketing strategy for Bud Light is now on a leave of absence, according to Ad Age.

Heinerscheid, who took over last June, will be replaced by Todd Allen, who had been Budweiser’s global marketing vice president.

Budweiser has been reeling ever since its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney became public. From furious country music stars to customers actively boycotting Bud Light, the brand has taken a beating.

Conservative pundit Matt Walsh, a staunch opponent of transgenderism, called Heinerscheid’s removal a win for “Team Sanity” on Twitter:

Trending:
Nikki Haley Responds to Backlash After Photo Revealed What She Wore to Daughter's Wedding

Heinerscheid became a lightning rod for anger due to comments from a March interview, in which she had declared her commitment to make changes by criticizing the past, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

“Bud Light had been kind of a brand of fratty, kind of out-of-touch humor, and it was really important that we had another approach,” she said then.

Does Anheuser-Busch have more work to do before winning back Americans?

Anheuser-Busch overhauled how its marketing arm was structured “so that our most senior marketers are more closely connected to every aspect of our brand’s activities,” a company spokesperson said in a statement, per the National Review.

“These steps will help us maintain focus on the things we do best: brewing great beer for all consumers, while always making a positive impact in our communities and on our country,” the statement said.

The statement said the company “some next steps with our internal teams and wholesaler partners,” adding “we made it clear that the safety and welfare of our employees and our partners is our top priority.”

Related:
Video Shows GOP Lawmaker Smash Bud Light Can in the Air: 'This Bud's for You'

Writing on Outkick, a conservative sports and culture site, Ian Miller said the issue is larger than one company, and wrote that he hoped others learned form the Bud Light controversy, noting that Heinerscheid’s approach was “unfortunately standard operating procedure for most modern companies. They have no issue aligning with liberal causes or individuals, believing they’ll be rewarded with media and social media praise for their political activism.”

“The fanatical focus on targeting progressives excludes half the country, especially the half that drinks Bud Light,” he wrote. “Offending your customers is generally a bad strategy, but young marketing executives are apparently incapable of producing original ideas. The inevitable Bud Light boycott has undoubtedly hurt the company, all because they seem to have unbridled contempt for the people who purchase their products.”

He added: “Maybe, just maybe, this will teach the company, and many other companies, a lesson. The way to unite people is to avoid taking sides with progressives at every opportunity.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




US Special Forces Execute Long-Range Mission in Nightstalker Helicopters to Save Trapped Americans
More Than 540,000 Tires Recalled - If Yours Match the Description and Have This Symbol, Take Immediate Action
Coroner Rules Young Doctor Died from Blood Clot Due to COVID Vaccine - Wife Wants Death Certificate Changed
Watch: School Bus Driver Gets 30 Counts of Child Abuse for This One Moment Behind the Wheel
Shocking Discovery Brings 2006 Missing Persons Case to a Close, Investigation Underway
See more...

Conversation