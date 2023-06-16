Anheuser-Busch Whistleblower: The Destruction of Bud Light Was Intentional and 'Strategic'

A former employee of Anheuser-Busch InBev decided to speak out regarding the downfall of its Bud Light brand — and said it might have been orchestrated.

In a Thursday interview with Tomi Lahren on OutKick’s “Tomi Lahren Is Fearless,” the whistleblower delved into the alleged workings of the company.

Lahren pressed the voice-altered individual on what was occurring behind closed doors when the brand was in full crisis mode amid a widespread boycott following its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Anheuser-Busch provided Mulvaney with a can of Bud Light with his face on it to celebrate his “365 Days of Girlhood.”

“Everybody was upset, including management,” said the former employee, who Lahren said was recently fired after 10 years with the company.

EXCLUSIVE: Former Anheuser-Busch employee discusses company’s decision to support Dylan Mulvaney with OutKick’s @TomiLahren. Plus, Bud Light’s wave of layoffs due to the marketing disaster.https://t.co/i3Yb8gU6mM — OutKick (@Outkick) June 15, 2023

“It’s the worst timing, yet the best timing if a company were to try to change the way it operates from a corporate level,” the person said.

“That’s just my opinion, and many of us are talking about that.”

Do you think what Bud Light did was intentional? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 50% (567 Votes) No: 50% (562 Votes)

The individual suggested the move was “strategic” and the company “planned it.”

Lahren asked for clarification, saying, “You’ll telling me that you think that Bud Light knew this Dylan Mulvaney partnership was going to be a disaster, watched it become a disaster and then almost sat back and let it happen?

“Because in some way the tanking of that brand would allow them to rejuvenate it somehow or resurrect it, reorder it?”

The former employee said things changed after the once-iconic American company was purchased by Belgium’s InBev: The new owners didn’t like the high wages and great benefits provided to union workers.

“Bud Light has been failing for many years,” the person said.

“It feels like they said, ‘Let’s put this nail in the coffin.'”

The whistleblower continued, “And now we have … a lot of loss in production. It would be easy for them to restructure, let’s say, pay or contracts, which we have a contract coming up, in a way that, ‘Well we don’t have the business anymore, we’re gonna, we’re forced to change these things.’

“And that’s kind of what everybody feels. Like, it’s too obvious that they would just mistakingly, you know, do this and not expect these repercussions. I mean, anybody could tell you what was going to happen.”







The individual said, “I’m angry at the company and the corporate level just because they had to have known this was going to happen.

“And they let it happen. unless no one was paying attention.

“They planned for all this stuff.”

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Bud Light lost its spot as the top-selling beer in the U.S. to Modelo Especial.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.