Share
Sports
News

Animal Rights Activist Disrupts Basketball Game, Can Only Get a Single Foot on the Court Before Learning Painful Lesson

 By Jack Davis  April 24, 2022 at 9:05am
Share

An animal rights activist trying to disrupt an NBA basketball game barely made it onto the court before she was taken down by security guards and quickly removed.

The stunt was the third animal rights protest at Minnesota’s Target Center in the past 10 days, according to the New York Post.

Protesters are targeting Glen Taylor, a major stockholder of the Minnesota Timberwolves, over conditions at an Iowa chicken farm owned by Taylor.

Trending:
Will He Do the Same at Twitter? Musk Fired Any Tesla Employees Who Disagreed or Got in His Way

The Iowa Department of Agriculture said that the Iowa county where Taylor’s farm is located is one where several million birds were killed to stop an outbreak of avian flu.


Since then, members of the group Direct Action Everywhere have been protesting at the Target Center, beginning with a woman who glued her hand to the court.

Should these protesters face criminal charges?

That protest was followed by one in which a woman chained herself to a support holding up the basketball net.

On Saturday, as the Timberwolves were playing the Memphis Grizzlies, a woman who was sitting in a second row courtside seat behind Taylor and was dressed in the garb of a referee pushed her way onto the court with 10:44 left in the third quarter.

The protester, identified as Sasha Zemmel of St. Louis, barely had a foot on the hardwood when security guards sprang into action and tackled her.

The game continued until the referees stopped play.

Related:
Huge NBA Game Interrupted by Animal Rights Protester's Bizarre On-Court Stunt

Zemmel was quickly hauled away.

Zemmel’s jersey had the number 5.3 on it “in honor of the 5.3 million chickens killed” after a bird flu outbreak at the farm Taylor owns, the animal rights group said.

The group’s release said Zemmel “attempted to whistle to stop play as she approached Taylor at his courtside seat, to issue a ‘technical foul and ejection’ along with a ‘fine.'”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Prayer Coming Back to Public Schools? SCOTUS Hears Case That Would Do Just That
They Won't Be Able to Hide What They've Been Doing: Twitter Source Code Locked Down After Musk Takeover
Will He Do the Same at Twitter? Musk Fired Any Tesla Employees Who Disagreed or Got in His Way
Must-Read Hunter Biden 'Love' Email: I'm the Best Man Anyone Could Ever Dream of, Now Get an HIV Test
Thousands of 'Ballot Mules' Delivered Tens of Thousands of Votes for Biden? NY Post Publishes Devastating Claims
See more...

Conversation