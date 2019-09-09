SECTIONS
Commentary
Animal Rights Activist Saves 16 Bunnies, Gets Another 95 Killed When 'Rescue' Mission Goes Bad - 'Broken Spines,' Babies Dead

Diane Davis from South Shields brushes her Giant Continental rabbits during Rosedale Show on Aug. 18, 2018 in Kirkbymoorside, England.Ian Forsyth / Getty ImagesDiane Davis from South Shields brushes her Giant Continental rabbits during Rosedale Show on Aug. 18, 2018 in Kirkbymoorside, England. (Ian Forsyth / Getty Images)

By Josh Manning
Published September 9, 2019 at 2:28pm
The animal rights movement took another credibility hit last week when a vegan activist known only as “Mythical Mia” raided a Spanish farm to free captive rabbits.

Mia proudly proclaimed that she and her fellow rescuers (read “thieves and trespassers”) managed to save 16 “lucky” rabbits, according to the New York Post.

“We only managed to find a home for 16 beforehand, so had to leave thousands of mothers and babies behind,” Mia wrote.

But those thousands of rabbits aren’t all the activists left behind.

Mia and company rescued 16 rabbits, but that left approximately 90 baby bunnies to be euthanized after their mothers were no longer available to nurse them.

Additionally, at least 5 bunnies suffered broken spines, while others reportedly underwent forced abortions.

Mia, however, didn’t appear to be overly concerned about the injuries, abortions and dead bunnies.

“What we do to the animals need to end immediately. This injustice has gone on far too long,” she said.

“We will continue to enter in these facilities to expose these horrors and liberate the beings trapped inside for as long as it takes. We are not going anywhere. Join us in our fight, be vegan, be active and let’s put an end to this once and for all,” Mia added.

Do you think animal rights activism often does more harm than good?

The activist also claimed that farmers shot at her group and chased them as they fled the scene — a nasty surprise she should have seen coming a mile away. She posted an image of a bloody face, presumably her own, and indicated it was the result of farmers shooting through a window. Mia seemed surprised that the farmers would defend their property and then try to track down thieves.

This story is emblematic of what inevitably happens when the left tries to make its vision a reality.

Leftists have a vision for how the world should be, but their attempts to bring that world about are invariably more destructive than the conditions they strive to ameliorate.

Lenin wanted to free the Russian people from the Czars and usher in prosperity and equality. What Russia got instead was starvation and gulags.

Chinese communists promised equality, modernity and international power. What the Chinese people got was totalitarianism, torture, starvation and forced abortion.

Pol Pot gifted Cambodia with brutality, deprivation and mass starvation.

Mythical Mia boasted wonderful intentions — and got some 95 rabbits killed (and who knows how many aborted). She saved only 16 — to become pets. She stole property from productive members of society. No one is better off after her “rescue” mission. Yet she still claims the moral high ground.

Regardless of her own politics, Mia’s story is leftism condensed. What does it teach? It teaches that whether tried on the national level of the USSR or the more humble level of a 16-rabbit rescue, leftism promises life but when realized brings only death.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Josh Manning
Senior Editor for News, The Western Journal
Josh Manning is The Western Journal's senior editor for news. He holds an MPP from Harvard University and a BA from Lyon College.
Josh Manning grew up outside of Memphis, TN and developed a love of history, politics, and government studies thanks to a life-changing history and civics teacher named Mr. McBride.

He holds an MPP from Harvard University and a BA from Lyon College, a small but distinguished liberal arts college. While in school he did everything possible to confront, discomfit, and drive ivy league liberals to their knees. He also received a death threat over his conservative views from a fellow Harvard student.

After a number of years working in academe, he moved to digital journalism and opinion. Since that point, he has held various leadership positions at The Western Journal and now serves as senior editor for all news.

He's married to a gorgeous blonde who played in the 1998 NCAA women's basketball championship, and he has two pre-teens who hate doing dishes more than poison. He makes life possible for two boxers -- "Hank" Rearden Manning and "Tucker" Carlson Manning -- and a pitbull named Nikki Haley "Gracie" Manning.
Education
MPP from Harvard University, BA from Lyon College
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, tiny fragments of college French
Topics of Expertise
Writing, politics, Christianity, social media curation, higher education







