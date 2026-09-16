Share
Commentary
Ella Langley performs during Stars for Second Harvest with ERNEST & Friends at the Ryman Auditorium on June 2, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee.
Commentary
Ella Langley performs during Stars for Second Harvest with ERNEST & Friends at the Ryman Auditorium on June 2, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin / Getty Images)

Animal Rights Activists Try to Cancel Ella Langley Over Old Deer Hunting Photos

 By Brooklynn Robinson  September 16, 2026 at 9:41am
Share

Ella Langley did nothing wrong.

She hunted deer in Alabama, posed with the bucks, and put the pictures on her own account. That is not a confession. That is how a lot of the South spends November.

Years later the timeline decided it was a scandal. Activists said she had been “caught” hunting, as if she had not posed for the shots herself.

The insults arrived in a stack: murderer, MAGA, industry plant, Zionist, “weird b***h.”

One post compared her to Mariah Carey and noted that hunting is illegal in several countries, as if Hope Hull, Alabama, answers to that standard.

It does not.

Deer season in Alabama is food, family, and conservation.

Fathers take daughters. Opening weekend is a calendar event. License money funds habitats. Biologists set bag limits so the herd does not starve, wreck trucks, or spread disease.

Langley grew up in that world. A country singer from Alabama with a rifle is not a plot twist. It is a biography.

Related:
Jelly Roll Gets What He Asked For: Report Shows Social Media Following Plummets After He Goes Woke on Kimmel

The pile-on is class war with a sad-face filter. People who buy shrink-wrapped chicken want a farm girl to apologize for knowing where meat comes from. They will defend every fashionable cause and faint at a clean kill.

The same voices treat a legal harvest like a sting and late-term abortion like healthcare. That is not animal ethics.

Hunting is older than Nashville and older than the charts she is topping.

Unchecked deer populations are not a Disney movie. They are a wreck on a two-lane road.

She already posted the photos. She was not hiding. What changed is that she got too big. She cut a record with Morgan Wallen. She followed the wrong people. When those complaints ran out of gas, someone googled “deer.”

Cancelation only works if the audience is ashamed of the thing being waved in their faces.

Country fans are not ashamed of a freezer full of venison. They are ashamed of people who think dinner should arrive without a pulse attached.

Leave the pictures up. Let the scolds find another hobby that does not require a Southern girl to lie about who she is.

If an old Alabama deer photo can end a career, the career was never built on the people who actually buy the tickets.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




Animal Rights Activists Try to Cancel Ella Langley Over Old Deer Hunting Photos
Haitian Illegal Immigrant Who Went Viral for Shouting 'Biden Forever!' During Arrest Deported by ICE
Father and Pastor, 48, Returns to Playing College Football Decades After Injuries Ended Career
IT Giant Pays U.S. Government $25 Million After Being Accused of Using DEI Practices for Hiring and Promotions
Watch: Accused Child Sex Predator Literally Faints in Front of Judge After Learning Penalty He's Facing
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , ,

Conversation