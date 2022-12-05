Parler Share
News

Animal Rights Activists Try Protesting in Steakhouse, Waitresses' Response Makes Them Wish the Police Arrived Instead

 By Richard Moorhead  December 5, 2022 at 6:25am
Extremists associated with a militant animal rights organization attempted to protest inside a London steakhouse on Saturday — and it didn’t end well.

Activists associated with a group called Animal Rebellion entered the Nusr-Et steakhouse, owned by Turkish celebrity chef Nusret Gokce,  and sat at tables already reserved for diners, according to the U.K. Telegraph.

The stunt proved short-lived.

The activists were ultimately removed from the premises — not by law enforcement, but by waitresses working at the restaurant, according to the Telegraph.

Video of the incident shows restaurant staff physically carrying a protester out of the steakhouse.

Animal Rebellion took responsibility for the steakhouse stunt in a tweet, taking aim at the restaurant’s meats for “environmental destruction” and “animal exploitation.”

Gokce, the restaurant’s owner, is known by the nickname “Salt Bae” — an acronym for “before anyone else.” He’s known for a signature way of salting cooked meats that’s become an internet meme.

The group also took responsibility for a protest in a restaurant in Manchester, England, the same evening.

Police ultimately arrived at the scene of the Nusr-Et restaurant, but indicated that the trespassing protest had already been resolved at that point, according to the Telegraph.

Should disruptive protesters face criminal charges?

“At 18:08hrs on Saturday, 3 December police were made aware of a protest at a restaurant in Knightsbridge, SW1. The group subsequently left the area and police attendance was not required.”

Animal Rebellion is connected to Extinction Rebellion, an environmentalist group known for staging disruptive and forceful protests in the United Kingdom, according to the Telegraph.

Animal Rebellion activists objected to the manner in which the restaurant staff removed them from the premises, according to the Telegraph.

“It was tougher than police would do it,” activist Orin Cooley-Greene told the newspaper.

Another member of the group said it was clear the restaurant’s patrons weren’t on the protesters’ side.

“We’re a group of non-violent protesters also campaigning for a plant-based food system,” Animal Rebellion activist Ben Thomas told the Telegraph.

“We just sat there, wait staff were quite civil, but the members of the public — two of them got quite aggressive at one point.

“The woman kept giving me really dirty looks just for being there,” he said. “The customers clapped as we were picked up and taken outside.”

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




