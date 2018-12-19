Ann Coulter Turns on Trump, Threatens To Not Vote for Him in 2020

Conservative political commentator and bestselling author Ann Coulter, a staunch proponent of President Donald Trump’s plan to build a wall along the nation’s southern border, said Wednesday that she won’t vote for Trump in 2020 if the wall isn’t built, and neither will his supporters.

Without mincing words to The Daily Caller’s Derek Hunter on Wednesday morning, Coulter said she believes Trump will “just have been a joke presidency who scammed the American people, amused the populist for a while, but he’ll have no legacy whatsoever” without the wall, a campaign promise the administration appears to be walking back ahead of the potential government shutdown.

Asked if Trump could count on her vote, Coulter responded, “No. Nor will, I think, most of his supporters. Why would you?”

“To make sure, I don’t know, Ivanka (Trump) and (her husband) Jared (Kushner) can make money? That seems to be the main point of the presidency at this point,” she said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Wednesday he’d be introducing a short-term funding bill to avoid a government shutdown, a move that reflects a potential shift in tone after Trump and his White House said they would do “whatever is necessary” to build the wall, including shutting down the government.

“At this point, it’s absolutely clear that one of two things is true: either Trump absolutely never intended to build the wall … or he was elected president and has absolutely no idea how to get it done,” Coulter said.

She regularly tweets updates on construction of the wall, or lack thereof.

Today’s BORDER WALL CONSTRUCTION UPDATE: Miles completed yesterday–Zero; Miles completed since Inauguration–Zero. NEXT UPDATE TOMORROW. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) December 18, 2018

Coulter places the lack of a border wall largely on the president rather than Congress.

“Trump is the commander in chief,” she said. “Of course he has the authority to build the wall, and of course that’s what we want.”

While she believes Trump could build the wall if he wanted, Coulter also acknowledged that the wall hasn’t been built because Trump is president.

“All these Democrats have voted for a wall,” she said. “Hillary (Clinton) used to brag about voting for a wall.

“It’s only because Trump won an election promising to build a wall that they’re against it.”

