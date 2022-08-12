Anne Heche could possibly die a week after her tragic car crash in California, according to her representative.

Currently in a coma, Heche may die from smoke inhalation after being trapped in her car, which caught fire when she crashed into a house, the Daily Mail reported, but doctors are keeping her on life support for another crucial reason.

The rep told Fox News on Thursday evening that doctors are seeing if Heche’s organs can be harvested to help save other people’s lives.

“She’s being kept on life support to determine if any are viable,” the rep said.

“Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work — especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light.”

According to Heche’s rep, the celebrity always wanted to be an organ donor if anything happened to her.

Anne Heche, ‘kept on life support,’ always wanted to be an organ donor https://t.co/tDLkx3dvIE — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 12, 2022

“We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital,” the statement read.

Do you think being an organ donor is noble? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 87% (591 Votes) No: 13% (87 Votes)

Heche reportedly had cocaine in her bloodstream at the time of the accident, officials said Thursday, ruling out that alcohol contributed to the crash.

The LAPD said the Hollywood actress is under investigation for driving under the influence — that is if she survives.

Heche drove her blue Mini Clubman into a Los Angeles home on Aug. 5, setting the home and her car ablaze.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and quenched the fire in over an hour.

The rep also said Thursday that Heche has been comatose since shortly after the crash — as she sustained massive injuries to her lungs.

“She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention,” the rep said, the Daily Mail reported.

Over the past week, celebrities shared messages of support and kind words.

Alec Baldwin said Heche was an “amazingly talented woman,” and actor Peter Facinelli offered his prayers to Heche and her family.

The actress is known for her roles in movies such as “Donnie Brasco,” “Six Days Seven Nights” and the “Psycho” remake.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.