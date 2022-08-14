Share
Anne Heche's Body Taken Off Life Support After Doctors Finally Find What They Need

 By Jack Davis  August 14, 2022 at 12:32pm
Anne Heche, who was declared brain dead Friday, was being taken off life support Sunday as doctors were planning to remove her organs, according to a new report.

California considers being brain dead to be legally declared dead, noted the New York Daily News.

Heche, 53, had wanted her organs donated.

“It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she’s being kept on life support to determine if any are viable,” a representative said, according to the Daily News.

The website TMZ reported that recipients for Heche’s organs were identified.

“While Anne is legally dead according to California law, her heart is still beating, and she has not been taken off life support so that One Legacy can see if she is a match for organ donation,” Heche’s representative said, according to NBC.

The next step was for the organs to be removed from Heche’s body, which has been kept alive so her organs could be harvested. Her organs will then be implanted in those who are a match for them.

TMZ said the surgery will begin Sunday afternoon.

The report said that multiple organs will be transplanted, but said specifics could not be learned.

Earlier this month, Heche crashed the car she was driving into a Los Angeles-area house. The house and car burst into flames.

Heche was conscious for a few moments after the crash, but then entered a coma from which she never woke.

On Monday, she was in “extreme critical condition,” noted Deadline.

“She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention,” a rep for the actress said at the time.

“Based on the blood work, it revealed the presence of narcotics,” LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli said.

“We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed, but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact,” a family representative told TMZ.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation