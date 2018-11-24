Annual Safe Shopping Guide Rolls Out Most Dangerous Toys List Before Christmas

Shopping for kids toys isn’t always child’s play, especially toys that have been recalled or could be dangerous.

The Illinois Public Information Research Group and the Illinois Attorney General’s office warned consumers about issues associated with slime, internet-connected devices, loud toys, balloons and other items.

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan published her Annual Safe Shopping Guide, which highlights hazardous toys and includes all the toys that have been recalled in the past year. The toys included rattlers that could be choking hazards, tents that could cut and a flashlight hat that could overheat creating fire and burn hazards, among others.

Madigan was joined by PIRG for the release of the 33rd Annual Trouble in Toyland report.

PIRG’s Abe Scarr said leading the most dangerous toys on their list are all kinds of different slimes with high levels of boron.

“This is a product that has ballooned in popularity in recent years and we see all different types slimes on the market,” Scarr said. “Neon slime, glow in the dark slime, we have fluffy slime here, and the list goes on.”

Scarr also warned of excessively loud toys that could damage fragile ears.

“We tested and believe this toy is above the limit and can cause long-term hearing damage,” Scarr said, as he triggered a toy plane’s loud imitation of a jet engine taking off. “And I’m sure parents will appreciate that is all it does. It does not stop.”

PIRG also warns about privacy-invasive so-called “connected toys.”

“These products may be collecting sensitive information about children and sharing that information with third parties and potentially violating their privacy,” Scarr said.

Scarr also said balloons were dangerous as a choking hazard. Madigan said they’re dangerous in other ways, too.

“In addition to being choking hazards, you should know that balloons when blown up by 13-year-olds too much explode and can pop and lacerate their eyes,” Madigan said.

Madigan said that recently happened to her 13-year-old daughter, who had to wear an eyepatch while it healed.

Madigan’s Safe Shopping Guide can be found at IllinoisAttorneyGeneral.gov.

PIRG’s Trouble In Toyland report can be found at IllinoisPIRG.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Watchdog.org website.

