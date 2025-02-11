Another Airplane Disaster: 1 Dead After 2 Jets Collide - Learjet Owned by Mötley Crüe Singer

One person was killed Monday at the Scottsdale Municipal Airport in Arizona after two private jets collided on the runway.

One jet was owned by Motley Crue band member Vince Neil, who was not on board, according to KPHO-TV.

A Learjet owned by Neil collided with a parked Gulfstream jet at about 2:45 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The initial cause of the crash has been announced as the failure of the Learjet’s left main landing gear.

NEW: Video shows the moment a Learjet—registered to Chromed in Hollywood, which is registered in Wyoming with a principal agent listed as Vince Neil—crashed into a plane at Scottsdale Airport.https://t.co/ERNb9pw765 pic.twitter.com/Cvajjy7y9L — azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) February 11, 2025

A since-deleted post on Motley Crue’s Facebook page said that the pilot of the Learjet was killed in the crash and that Neil’s girlfriend was among the hurt. Four people overall were injured.

Firefighters reported that there was an odor of gasoline when they arrived on the scene.

“We brought in additional hazmat units to clear buildings surrounding buildings and get it clear in those structures; they also metered those structures and got zero readings in those structures,” Scottsdale Fire Captain Dave Folio said.

A report in the Daily News claimed that the Gulfstream was owned by actor Vince Vaughn.

The Daily News report cited the website PrivateJetClubs.com as its source for saying Vaughn owned the Gulfstream jet that was hit.

🚨🇺🇸BREAKING: FATAL JET COLLISION AT SCOTTSDALE AIRPORT—AT LEAST ONE DEAD A Learjet 35A veered off the runway after landing at Scottsdale Airport, Arizona, on Monday, colliding with a parked Gulfstream 200, the FAA confirmed. At least one person is dead, with multiple others… pic.twitter.com/185S4Hup7l — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 10, 2025

Representatives for the actor have not responded to requests for comment.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident, according to KPHO.

The collision came after other recent incidents involving aircraft.

A Jan. 29 collision between a helicopter and a passenger jet in Washington D.C. left 67 people dead.

Two days later, six people were killed when a medical transport jet crashed in Philadelphia.

Ten people died earlier this month when a small plane crashed en route to Nome, Alaska, as noted by CNN.

