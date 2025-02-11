Share
Another Airplane Disaster: 1 Dead After 2 Jets Collide - Learjet Owned by Mötley Crüe Singer

 By Jack Davis  February 11, 2025 at 8:12am
One person was killed Monday at the Scottsdale Municipal Airport in Arizona after two private jets collided on the runway.

One jet was owned by Motley Crue band member Vince Neil, who was not on board, according to KPHO-TV.

A Learjet owned by Neil collided with a parked Gulfstream jet at about 2:45 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The initial cause of the crash has been announced as the failure of the Learjet’s left main landing gear.

A since-deleted post on Motley Crue’s Facebook page said that the pilot of the Learjet was killed in the crash and that Neil’s girlfriend was among the hurt. Four people overall were injured.

Firefighters reported that there was an odor of gasoline when they arrived on the scene.

“We brought in additional hazmat units to clear buildings surrounding buildings and get it clear in those structures; they also metered those structures and got zero readings in those structures,” Scottsdale Fire Captain Dave Folio said.

Do the number of recent aircraft accidents make you worry flying has become unsafe?

A report in the Daily News claimed that the Gulfstream was owned by actor Vince Vaughn.

The Daily News report cited the website PrivateJetClubs.com as its source for saying Vaughn owned the Gulfstream jet that was hit.

Representatives for the actor have not responded to requests for comment.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident, according to KPHO.

The collision came after other recent incidents involving aircraft.

A Jan. 29 collision between a helicopter and a passenger jet in Washington D.C. left 67 people dead.

Two days later, six people were killed when a medical transport jet crashed in Philadelphia.

Ten people died earlier this month when a small plane crashed en route to Nome, Alaska, as noted by CNN.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
