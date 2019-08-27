SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Another 'Apparent Failure' Identified at Jail Where Epstein Died: Footage from Outside Cell Reportedly Unusable

×
By Joe Saunders
Published August 27, 2019 at 6:25am
Print

At this point, it’s fair to wonder if anything about the Jeffrey Epstein case worked the way it was supposed to.

The supposed suicide of the well-connected sex offender is fading from the daily headlines, but still, every new revelation that comes out seems to shroud the case deeper in mystery.

And a Monday report in The Washington Post is no exception.

Video footage from a camera positioned outside Epstein’s cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center is useless for investigators, The Post reported, citing three sources familiar with the investigation.

Epstein’s Aug. 10 death — which has been officially ruled a suicide — is under investigation by the FBI as well as the inspector general’s office of the Justice Department.

TRENDING: Another 'Apparent Failure' Identified at Jail Where Epstein Died: Footage from Outside Cell Reportedly Unusable

“The footage is considered critical to those inquiries, and the revelation of an unusable recording is yet another of the apparent failures inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center, the short-staffed Bureau of Prisons facility in downtown Manhattan that held Epstein,” The Post reported.

The wrinkle is just the latest in a series of problems surrounding the Epstein case.

Among them:

A man who had reportedly attempted suicide in late July (though his lawyers disputed that) was taken off suicide watch.

Do you think Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide?

The guards assigned to one of the most notorious prisoners in the country reportedly fell asleep — both of them! — and allegedly falsified prison records to cover it up.

So it’s only natural to assume that video footage from a camera outside Epstein’s cell wouldn’t be usable, right?

It’s uncanny how much bad luck has surrounded this case. In fact, it’s so uncanny that some people find it literally unbelievable.

RELATED: William Barr Removes Bureau of Prisons Chief in Wake of Jeffrey Epstein Suicide

Of course, from the time news of Epstein’s mysterious death became public, the operative word from the authorities and the mainstream media has been to stamp out conspiracy theories.

And there could well be nothing more to Epstein’s death than utter desperation.

When a man who was used to a life of almost unbelievable luxury is faced with the possibility of not only being finally held accountable for vile crimes but also spending the rest of his existence behind bars, the idea of suicide is far from unthinkable.

But it would be a lot easier for a cynical public to accept if anything about the case had worked the way it should.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American







Obama, Eric Holder Join Forces in New 'All on the Line' Initiative for Democrat Power
Another 'Apparent Failure' Identified at Jail Where Epstein Died: Footage from Outside Cell Reportedly Unusable
Wandering Joe Biden Forgets Where He Is -- Vermont or New Hampshire?
Former Rep. Joe Walsh Announces He's Challenging Trump for the 2020 GOP Presidential Nomination
Bodyguard of CNN's April Ryan Charged with Assault, Harassment and Theft over Confrontation with Journalist
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×