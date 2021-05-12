Another Biden Gaffe: POTUS Forgets to Say the 'New' in 'New Mexico' Twice During Video Conference

President Joe Biden on Tuesday apparently forgot to use the word “New” when referring to the state of New Mexico twice while speaking with governors from across the country during a video teleconference Tuesday.

Even more embarrassing for the gaffe-prone Democrat, he did it in the presence of Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Biden met virtually with a bipartisan group of governors from across the country in a theatrical and unnecessary public display regarding updates about the coronavirus pandemic and vaccine distributions. At the beginning of the conference, he addressed each governor personally.

“Well, first of all, hi, everybody. It’s good to — I’m supposed to look over here and not at you guys. But we got six governors with us today — Democrats and Republicans — and they’re meeting the moment,” Biden said.

“Gov. Mills of Maine, Gov. DeWine of Ohio, Gov. Cox of Utah, Gov. Walz of Minnesota, Gov. Baker of Massachusetts,” Biden said.

Lastly, Biden added: “Gov. Lujan Grisham of Mexico. And it’s great to connect with you all.”

The transcript of the remarks provided by the White House claims Biden uttered the word “New” with regard to introducing Grisham and her state, which is called New Mexico.

The transcript is wrong — meaning that an official White House transcript has been compromised as those around Biden continue to run interference for him — presumably protecting him from himself and his constant verbal miscues.

One could make an argument that Biden slurred his speech when he first mispronounced the name of one of the country’s 50 states, but what came out was most definitely “Mexico.”

But earlier on the call, there was no denying Biden was referring to old Mexico.

The livestream of the teleconference shared on the White House YouTube page does not include the following video, in which Biden is seen chatting with governors before the conference officially began. In a stream broadcast by CNBC, Biden joked with Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota, and asked about the weather there in relation to Grisham’s state of New Mexico.

“Hi, Tim how are you?” Biden asked Walz.

“I know Minnesota is great but it can’t be as nice of weather as there is in Mexico,” he said with a laugh.

Aside from twice botching the name of a state, Biden spent a great deal of time during the conference coughing into his hand and misspeaking. At one point, he mistakenly referred to his COVID equity adviser, Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, as “Gov.” Marcella Nunez-Smith.

Biden did correct himself on that, and also during the conference did properly refer to New Mexico as “New Mexico” when speaking to Grisham directly.

But Tuesday was another day on the job for the scatterbrained president and another series of gaffes.

At this point, it’s fascinating that Biden’s advisors continue to parade him out in front of cameras.

Could you imagine the confusion Biden might encounter if Democrats ever do succeed in granting statehood to Washington, D.C.?

How would he ever handle the complexity of having to remember to the names of two distinct Washingtons.

