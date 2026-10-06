Another Country Singer Betrays: Built Career on Decent Fans, Now Zach Bryan Trades Them for Terror Apologists

Either Zach Bryan is indifferent to human suffering and murder, or he just cares about his streaming numbers.

I’m not sure that the two are mutually exclusive, mind you, and I can’t tell you if one is worse than the other. What I can tell you is that Bryan, a country star who built his reputation on decency and kinship with blue-collar fans, is now parading around Gillette Stadium — where Macklemore got himself banned from due to his anti-Semitic, pro-Palestine rhetoric, kicking off one of the dumber woke controversies of recent years — wearing a “Free Palestine” T-shirt.

From Billboard, which reported that Bryan’s Saturday concert broke the record for attendance at the Foxborough, Massachusetts venue:

Bryan drew headlines after his opening night at the Kraft Group-owned venue on Friday (Oct. 2), when he wore a black T-shirt reading “Free Palestine.” Members of Bryan’s band were also spotted wearing matching shirts, according to TMZ. The “I Remember Everything” singer did not address the shirts during the performances. Bryan’s decision to wear the “Free Palestine” shirt comes weeks after Macklemore was removed from the remaining U.S. dates of Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour following pro-Palestinian remarks he made during his Sept. 4 and 5 concerts at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

Here’s the shirt:

Do you think Zach Bryan's career will suffer after his recent comments? Yes, it will damage his fan base No, his fans will stay loyal It's too soon to tell Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, it will damage his fan base 94% (87 votes) No, his fans will stay loyal 3% (3 votes) It's too soon to tell 3% (3 votes)

Country star Zach Bryan wearing a “Free Palestine” shirt at his Gillette Stadium show in Massachusetts. The stadium is owned by Robert Kraft, who gave Ed Sheeran an ultimatum to drop rapper Macklemore or face ban from major stadiums. https://t.co/VutE7BWPD8 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) October 3, 2026

And here’s one respondent using thinly veiled anti-Semitism to condemn “Crafty Robert Kraft,” who owns the stadium, “and his Israeli backers.” (Kraft is Jewish; this post contains almost everything except racial slurs and the “Happy Merchant” JPEG.)

@PopCrave Bryan broke the record 2 nights in a row while wearing Free Palestine both nights. Crafty Robert Kraft and his Israeli backers made a HUGE miscalculation trying to silence Macklemore because the whole thing has completely backfired in their faces. https://t.co/ijaGciNijd https://t.co/jN4kO5Tl9H — Omar Jabara (@JuiceDog67) October 4, 2026

It’s worth noting what this proves: Macklemore wasn’t banned for saying “Free Palestine,” but instead for openly anti-Semitic antics like imagery of a U.S. hundred-dollar bill intertwined with the Israeli flag in a jigsaw puzzle and appearing on stage wearing a keffiyeh.

That being said, Bryan’s fanbase is different from that of Macklemore or other artists loudly banging on about the necessity of freeing an entity that was effectively free before it attacked, murdered, and raped thousands of innocent people in the nation that had left it alone, for the most part, since 2005.

Macklemore’s fans — such as they may have still existed before this kerfuffle; the rapper was, before the controversy, about as relevant as the Commodore Amiga or a Studebaker — were privileged wokeistas, and proud of it. Meanwhile, Bryan relies on red-state voters, who aren’t precisely as eager to take up keffiyeh-wearing or Jew-baiting.

And that’s effectively what Bryan is signing them up for. Over two-thirds of Gazans — 68 percent — support armed terrorism against Israel, according to an Australia/Israel Review of the polling between 2014 and 2026. Over half of them still supported the Oct. 7 attacks, according to a November 2025 survey by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research.

Bryan is also much more relevant than Macklemore is. Unlike the rapper, who has seen better days profile-wise, Bryan is effectively at the apex of his fame. His three most recent albums have reached Nos. 1 or 2 on the Billboard 200 charts, and his self-titled 2023 album has spent 162 weeks on the chart.

But then, perhaps we should have expected this from Bryan. Consider that his most recent album included “Bad News,” which disparages the enforcement of immigration law. Consider, too, the fact that he’s been accused of “emotional abuse” by ex-girlfriend Brianna LaPaglia of Barstool Sports.

According to the U.K. Independent, she alleges that Bryan offered her $12 million to sign a non-disclosure agreement about their relationship.

“The last year of my life has been the hardest year of my life dealing with the abuse from this dude,” she said on her podcast. “I’m still scared right now because I’m scared of him. My brain’s rewired and I’m scared to make him mad.”

Is that true? Perhaps. I’m inclined to believe that someone who’ll casually don a T-shirt advocating for the cause of a terror-ridden society will also inflict terror upon others.

Whatever the case, this is someone who’s deeply afraid of losing the spotlight and knows what exactly the liberal media would do if he played Gillette Stadium and didn’t offer a rejoinder to the Macklemore situation. His label would be proud. His fans, not so much. But then again, with the antics of fellow country star Jelly Roll and his anti-Trump wokeness, they’re probably used to boycotting these fools by now.

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