In the above image, aluminum Bud Light bottles move along a conveyor at a plant manufacturing 16-ounce Budweiser and Bud Light aluminum bottles for Anheuser-Busch, in Arnold, Missouri.
In the above image, aluminum Bud Light bottles move along a conveyor at a plant manufacturing 16-ounce Budweiser and Bud Light aluminum bottles for Anheuser-Busch, in Arnold, Missouri. (Jeff Roberson - File / AP)

Another Country Star Is Done with Bud Light After Company Put New Face on Can

 By Warner Todd Huston  April 6, 2023 at 3:54pm
The blowback against Bud Light for signing a transgender activist is growing, and yet another country music star signs on with country star John Rich now joining the movement.

The “Progress” singer jumped to his Twitter account on Wednesday to ask, “What beer should my bar @rnrbarnash in Nashville replace #BudLight with?”

Rich added his voice to the boycott movement on the same day fellow country crooner Travis Tritt told fans that he was finished with Anheuser-Busch products.

Stormy Daniels Reveals Real Reason She Took 'Hush Money,' Says Trump Shouldn't Go to Prison

“I will be deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider,” Tritt said Wednesday. “I know many other artists who are doing the same.”

The two country stars were responding to this week’s decision by Anheuser-Busch to hire transgender activist, Biden supporter, and TikTok presenter and Biden supporter Dylan Mulvaney, to flog its Bud Light beer.

Do you think more Americans are going to boycott Bud Light?

Mulvaney has become a major Internet “influencer” with some 11 million followers on TikTok. He has also been the toast of the left for several months, and now he is helping Anheuser-Busch go ultra-woke.

Anheuser-Busch brought Mulvaney on for its marketing campaign for the NCAA basketball tournament. And as part of the campaign, Mulvaney posted a video in which he held up a can of Bud Light.

“This week I celebrated my day 365 of womanhood,” Mulvaney said. “And Bud Light sent me possibly the best gift ever: a can with my face on it.”

“Check out my Instagram story to see how you can enjoy March Madness with Bud Light and maybe win some money too,” he added.

“Happy March Madness!! Just found out this had to do with sports and not just saying it’s a crazy month! In celebration of this sports thing,” he wrote.

Kristi Noem Has Ominous 5-Word Warning After Biden Admin Threatens to Halt Transgender Bans in Sports

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dylan Mulvaney (@dylanmulvaney)

A fierce backlash immediately descended upon the company that was only made worse by a statement made in an attempt to defend the deal with Mulvaney.

The company tried to explain that its campaign with the trans influencer was meant to help “authentically connect with audiences.” Oddly, Anheuser-Busch seems to think that a fake woman is an “authentic” connection with an audience?

“Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics and passion points. From time to time we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney. This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public,” an Anheuser-Busch representative told Fox News.

The explanation didn’t help, to put it mildly.

Indeed, rocker Kid Rock seemed to have the perfect response to the campaign when he posted a video in which he not only blasted Anheuser-Busch rhetorically, he did so physically by taking his MP5 rifle to a stack of Bud Light products by sending a stream of hot lead to them and obliterating them.

Anheuser-Busch just might be learning the truth to the recently created adage of “Go woke, go broke.”

Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
