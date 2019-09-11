Another Day in De Blasio's NYC as Homeless Man Knocks 7-Year-Old's Teeth Out

A horrifying daylight attack in New York City on Sept. 4 is highlighting the Big Apple’s out of control homelessness problem and how ineffective Mayor Bill de Blasio has been in fixing it.

According to WCBS-TV, the attack on 7-year-old Yaromir Potapova was a seemingly random assault that cost the young boy one of his adult teeth.

The assault happened last Wednesday as Potapova, who has autism and speech delays, was riding his scooter down a New York street.

After pulling ahead of his grandmother and younger sister, Potapova came to a stop to wait for them. A homeless man on a nearby bench then ran over and landed a brutal punch square in the young boy’s face.

“A guy jumped out of a bench, hit him in the face,” Potapova’s mother said. “He didn’t say anything, just hit him in the face and walk away.”

A state trooper jumped in and wrestled the 67-year-old homeless man to the ground after multiple witnesses saw the assault.

The man was charged with assaulting a child under 11, assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest. Photos of the young boy from after the bloody attack show what the force of the punch did to his teeth.

The brazen daylight attack highlights one of the major problems that come with a large homeless population like New York City has. Not all homeless people are on the streets because they don’t own a home; many are there because of debilitating mental illnesses or drug addictions.

It’s not clear if Potapova’s attacker suffered from any mental illnesses.

New York City has experienced a surge in its homeless population, with Mayor Bill de Blasio seemingly unable to make any real progress toward solving the issue.

The city now hosts a whopping 14 percent of the country’s total homeless population, according to Metro. As de Blasio attempts to convince America he should be allowed to run the country, the state of his own city remains a major stumbling block.

As president, de Blasio would be expected to help fix not only his own city’s homelessness crisis, but also those of other major cities like Los Angeles, Seattle and San Francisco.

Most New Yorkers don’t believe de Blasio should be running for president, a Quinnipiac poll revealed. That fact should come as no surprise, considering how the mayor is seemingly unable or unwilling to tackle some of his city’s bigger problems.

The mayor has rejected plans that would provide housing to the homeless while staying largely quiet on the issue during his presidential campaign.

This gruesome attack in his city is just another reminder that de Blasio is unfit for the Oval Office.

