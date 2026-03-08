Another 'Day in the Life' Video Shows Cushy Conditions at Tech Company

Over the past few years, tech companies have been cutting employees and instituting layoffs — a trend sure to accelerate in the near future with the rise of artificial intelligence.

But the likely direction of the industry has not seemed to faze at least some workers, who act as if their cushy jobs are virtually guaranteed.

We’ve all seen the videos at this point of casually smug Silicon Valley staffers posting “day in the life” videos from the office, in which free amenities are enjoyed and hardly any work is completed.

The latest viral video of that genre came from an employee at Roblox — a video game company that, more than almost any other technology firm, by no means has a secure future.

The footage — posted to X on Feb. 22 alongside the caption “It really is just daycare” — showed a young woman who identified herself as a “senior software engineer” enjoying her last day after five years at Roblox.

She bragged to the internet about the breakfast buffet, lunch, snacks, and coffee she enjoyed in a nearly empty cafeteria.

It really is just daycare.

Beyond free food, the engineer enjoyed ping pong, and even time playing Roblox on the clock.

She logged out promptly at 5:00 p.m., apparently only having one meeting and doing a bit of coding in the afternoon.

Granted, perhaps this engineer enjoyed the amenities more than usual on her last day on the job.

But her reflections about her years at Roblox were noticeably absent of the meaningful work she completed, or the value she brought to the company.

Instead, the video was 90 percent play and 10 percent work.

Adding insult to injury, the engineer even had the audacity to post her video at an extraordinarily challenging time for her employer.

Roblox has been spending months dealing with an apparent sexual predator problem on its platform, and claims that the company has not sufficiently handled the vulnerabilities.

One user took matters into his own hands last year, catching six child predators on Roblox and getting them arrested.

In response, Roblox expressed willingness to ban him and other “vigilantes,” and even threatened him with a lawsuit.

Ironically, the so-called “vigilante” showed a lot more industriousness, work ethic, and competence than the senior software engineer who seemed to be in it mostly for the snacks.

Maybe they should have hired him instead — free food and all — and paid him for doing more to make the platform a better place than their own outgoing employee.

