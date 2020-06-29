SECTIONS
Another Deadly Incident Has Occurred Near Seattle's Lawless 'CHOP' Zone

By Jack Davis
Published June 29, 2020 at 8:15am
Gunfire and death have once again visited Seattle’s police-free “Capitol Hill Organized Protest” area.

Two teenagers were taken to Harborview Medical Center early Monday after a shooting in the CHOP zone, KIRO-TV reported.

The 16-year-old victim transported by the Seattle Fire Department died after arriving at the hospital at 3:30 a.m., the hospital said. The other victim, a 14-year-old, arrived by private vehicle at 3:15 a.m. and was reported in critical condition.

The Seattle Police Department tweeted that officers were investigating a shooting near 12th Avenue and Pike Street in which two people were injured. That location is at the edge of the occupied piece of downtown Seattle.

“You heard a lot of gunshots near the Cal Anderson Park. A lot of us ran down there, a lot of people were running back. It was almost literally right outside in front of the East Precinct,” witness Giovanni Medina said, according to KIRO.

Three people were shot in the CHOP last week, one fatally. No one has been arrested in connection with the shootings.

The increase in violence in the occupied area has produced a buzz on Twitter.

RELATED: Numerous Seattle Businesses, Residents Taking Legal Action Over CHOP

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, who initially supported the occupation, has indicated that she believes the CHOP should end but has not voiced a timetable for removing the protesters.

Last week, crews from the Seattle Department of Transportation came to remove barricades around the occupied zone, but they were turned away after protesters lay down in the streets to impede the vehicles, according to Fox News.

In a meeting with protesters Friday, Durkan said she wanted to start clearing away barricades Sunday, according to the Seattle Times. However, no action was taken.

Some leaders in the occupied area said demonstrators should take over the East Precinct police station as a base of operations for future efforts. The precinct was abandoned at the start of the occupation.

Durkan has said police will eventually return to the precinct, but she has not said when that might take place, according to KING-TV.

Seattle and Durkan are facing a lawsuit from businesses and residents in and near the occupied zone who say their property and lives have been damaged by the occupation.

UPDATE, June 29, 2020: After the publication of this article, detectives identified the deceased victim of Monday’s shooting as a 16-year-old male, and the injured victim as a 14-year-old male. This article has been updated with this additional information from the Seattle Police Department.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

