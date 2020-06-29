Gunfire and death have once again visited Seattle’s police-free “Capitol Hill Organized Protest” area.

Two men were taken to Harborview Medical Center early Monday after a shooting in the CHOP zone, KIRO-TV reported.

One victim transported by the Seattle Fire Department died after arriving at the hospital at 3:30 a.m., the hospital said. A second man who arrived by private vehicle at 3:15 a.m. was reported in critical condition.

The Seattle Police Department tweeted that officers were investigating a shooting near 12th Avenue and Pike Street in which two people were injured. That location is at the edge of the occupied piece of downtown Seattle.

Officers investigating a shooting near 12 Ave/Pike Street. Reports of two people injured. More information when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) June 29, 2020

“You heard a lot of gunshots near the Cal Anderson Park. A lot of us ran down there, a lot of people were running back. It was almost literally right outside in front of the East Precinct,” witness Giovanni Medina said, according to KIRO.

Woke up to what sounded like gunfire and this scene just after 3 am this morning. #CHOP @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/YGjY8AOtII — Joseph Suttner (@josephsuttner) June 29, 2020

Three people were shot in the CHOP last week, one fatally. No one has been arrested in connection with the shootings.

The increase in violence in the occupied area has produced a buzz on Twitter.

Keep that anarchy coming, Seattle. Soon enough you won’t need to remove people from #CHOP since they’re shooting and killing each other. “Shooting at Seattle’s CHOP protest site kills one, leaves another in critical condition” https://t.co/2bp25LpoBL via @seattletimes — Scott St. Clair (@PiperScott1949) June 29, 2020

WAIT! I THOUGHT WOKE SEATTLE MAYOR ORDERED CHAZ REMOVED? IMAGINE IF CHAZ WAS FILLED WITH AMERICA LOVING TRUMP SUPPORTERS? OH, TIME OUT, WE HAVE JOBS. Latest Seattle CHOP shooting sees at least 2 injured, police say https://t.co/RGOGabw9TZ #FoxNews — Aeneas and the Deplorables (@Aeneasloquitur) June 29, 2020

This is the Mayor of Seattle, Jenny Durkan. She allowed anarchists to take over a 6 block radius of her city, and name it CHAZ. People are dead and injured now because of it. We can’t allow these super liberal people to hold office of any kind. They make bad decisions too often. pic.twitter.com/Q7N4WqmU8q — Kyle Schneider (@KyleTheFree) June 26, 2020

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, who initially supported the occupation, has indicated that she believes the CHOP should end but has not voiced a timetable for removing the protesters.

Last week, crews from the Seattle Department of Transportation came to remove barricades around the occupied zone, but they were turned away after protesters lay down in the streets to impede the vehicles, according to Fox News.

In a meeting with protesters Friday, Durkan said she wanted to start clearing away barricades Sunday, according to the Seattle Times. However, no action was taken.

Some leaders in the occupied area said demonstrators should take over the East Precinct police station as a base of operations for future efforts. The precinct was abandoned at the start of the occupation.

Durkan has said police will eventually return to the precinct, but she has not said when that might take place, according to KING-TV.

Seattle and Durkan are facing a lawsuit from businesses and residents in and near the occupied zone who say their property and lives have been damaged by the occupation.

