Another Eight Nigerian Christians Killed in Coordinated Attacks

The latest attacks on Christians in the nation of Nigeria at the hands of suspected Islamic militants resulted in eight killed and 10 others injured.

The incidents, according to an April 20 report from International Christian Concern, unfolded overnight in a coordinated manner.

Many residents were left with no choice but to flee their homes to avoid gunfire.

The first incident — occurring around 8:00 p.m. local time on April 18 near Kpasho in Kwall District — involved armed men ambushing four young people traveling by motorcycle.

“One person was killed at the scene, while another later died in the hospital,” International Christian Concern described.

“The other two sustained injuries and are receiving treatment.”

In the next attack — which started two hours later in Barkin Ladi — attackers stormed a predominantly Christian community and fired upon residents.

Four were killed and five were wounded.

The third attack, occurring around 11:00 p.m., saw assailants invading the Shonong Bachi community.

They were “shooting sporadically and killing two people,” while three others were injured.

TruthNigeria reported that the incident in Kpasho took place near a Nigerian Army position.

The Nigerian government has faced accusations — including from the Trump administration — of failing to deter the attacks, which are largely carried out by the Fulani tribesmen, who are Muslims.

Odoh Kwa Weyi, who leads the Rigwe Join Task Force to handle the attacks, told TruthNigeria that “despite daily reports of these problems, little or no improvement has been observed.”

He added that stationing Nigerian soldiers in villages has not deterred the incidents.

“In some cases, innocent individuals are arrested, while those responsible for destroying farms and attacking communities are not held accountable,” he said.

Because many of the attacks are carried out against farming communities, their food security has been deeply impacted.

“Christian farmers are particularly affected, as their crops are being destroyed,” Weyi added.

“We respectfully request the government to strengthen security presence and responsiveness in our area,” he continued. “We also seek support and approval to enhance community-based security efforts, within the law.”

Nigeria’s Christian population is concentrated in the southern part of the country, while the Islamic population is centered in the north, leading to frequent Islamic attacks against Christians in northern and central villages.

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