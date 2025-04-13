Major universities are finding that the Trump administration will no longer fund pet projects to the tune of multiple millions of dollars.

According to Fox News, Princeton University is losing $4 million in grants that funded climate research projects.

Meanwhile, The New York Times is reporting that Cornell University has had $1 billion in funds frozen and Northwestern University has had $790 million frozen.

According to a news release from the Department of Commerce, several National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration-funded programs at Princeton “are no longer in keeping with the Trump administration’s priorities.”

A cooperative agreement funding the Cooperative Institute for Modeling the Earth System I was zapped because it “promotes exaggerated and implausible climate threats, contributing to a phenomenon known as ‘climate anxiety,’ which has increased significantly among America’s youth,” the release said.

Commerce Department Cuts $4 Million in Funds to Princeton’s Climate Programs https://t.co/l3jeH766kU via @epochtimes — DJD (@DJD81553730) April 9, 2025

“Its focus on alarming climate scenarios fosters fear rather than rational, balanced discussion. Additionally, the use of federal funds to support these narratives, including educational initiatives aimed at K-12 students, is misaligned with the administration’s priorities,” the release said.

A cooperative agreement funding the Climate Risks & Interactive Sub-seasonal to Seasonal Predictability program was canceled because the program “suggests that the Earth will have a significant fluctuation in its water availability as a result of global warming,” the release said.

“Using federal funds to perpetuate these narratives does not align with the priorities of this Administration and such time and resources can be better utilized elsewhere,” the release said.

A Regional Coupled Atmosphere-Ocean Model for High Resolution Physical Process Studies of the Air Sea Interface “aims to address coastal inundation while other more targeted research efforts are addressing this issue,” the release said.

“Additionally, the cost of simulating this program’s specific atmosphere-ocean-wave interactions is exceedingly high, diverting resources from more practical and cost-effective solutions,” the release said.

Fox News noted that overall, Princeton took in $455 million in federal funding in fiscal 2024.

🇺🇸 TRUMP ADMIN CUTS $4M CLIMATE GRANT TO PRINCETON The Trump administration just pulled $4 million in federal climate research funding from Princeton, saying it no longer aligns with NOAA’s goals or the White House agenda. The Department of Commerce slammed the school’s… https://t.co/HV4GtX47jL pic.twitter.com/A1vuNJQhz7 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 9, 2025

The Times report said Cornell and Northwestern are facing a freeze in grants from the Departments of Agriculture, Defense, Education, and Health and Human Services, according to sources it did not name.

The Trump administration has put colleges such as Brown, Columbia, Harvard, and the University of Pennsylvania on notice that funding could be endangered.

Cornell and Northwestern are each being investigated for potential civil rights violations that include embracing anti-Semitism and promoting racial discrimination.

Cornell officials said the Defense Department issued 75 orders Tuesday to stop work on federally funded projects, “but that they had no information to confirm that more than $1 billion in funding had been suspended.”

“The affected grants, they said, supported research that they described as ‘profoundly significant to American defense, cybersecurity and health,’” according to the Times report.

