Share
News

Another Elite University Finds Out Trump Wasn't Joking and Loses $4 Million in Funding

 By Jack Davis  April 13, 2025 at 5:00am
Share

Major universities are finding that the Trump administration will no longer fund pet projects to the tune of multiple millions of dollars.

According to Fox News, Princeton University is losing $4 million in grants that funded climate research projects.

Meanwhile, The New York Times is reporting that Cornell University has had $1 billion in funds frozen and Northwestern University has had $790 million frozen.

According to a news release from the Department of Commerce, several National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration-funded programs at Princeton “are no longer in keeping with the Trump administration’s priorities.”

A cooperative agreement funding the Cooperative Institute for Modeling the Earth System I was zapped because it “promotes exaggerated and implausible climate threats, contributing to a phenomenon known as ‘climate anxiety,’ which has increased significantly among America’s youth,” the release said.

“Its focus on alarming climate scenarios fosters fear rather than rational, balanced discussion. Additionally, the use of federal funds to support these narratives, including educational initiatives aimed at K-12 students, is misaligned with the administration’s priorities,” the release said.

A cooperative agreement funding the Climate Risks & Interactive Sub-seasonal to Seasonal Predictability program was canceled because the program “suggests that the Earth will have a significant fluctuation in its water availability as a result of global warming,” the release said.

Do you agree with Trump’s work on American education?

“Using federal funds to perpetuate these narratives does not align with the priorities of this Administration and such time and resources can be better utilized elsewhere,” the release said.

A Regional Coupled Atmosphere-Ocean Model for High Resolution Physical Process Studies of the Air Sea Interface “aims to address coastal inundation while other more targeted research efforts are addressing this issue,” the release said.

“Additionally, the cost of simulating this program’s specific atmosphere-ocean-wave interactions is exceedingly high, diverting resources from more practical and cost-effective solutions,” the release said.

Fox News noted that overall, Princeton took in $455 million in federal funding in fiscal 2024.

Related:
Anti-Israel Student Shows up at ICE Office for Citizenship Meeting, Gets Carted Off in Cuffs Instead

The Times report said Cornell and Northwestern are facing a freeze in grants from the Departments of Agriculture, Defense, Education, and Health and Human Services, according to sources it did not name.

The Trump administration has put colleges such as Brown, Columbia, Harvard, and the University of Pennsylvania on notice that funding could be endangered.

Cornell and Northwestern are each being investigated for potential civil rights violations that include embracing anti-Semitism and promoting racial discrimination.

Cornell officials said the Defense Department issued 75 orders Tuesday to stop work on federally funded projects, “but that they had no information to confirm that more than $1 billion in funding had been suspended.”

“The affected grants, they said, supported research that they described as ‘profoundly significant to American defense, cybersecurity and health,’” according to the Times report.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Trump Admin to Green-Light Removal of Soda from Food Stamps Programs 'Very, Very Quickly'
Man Interviewing for Chicago Police Officer Job Arrested After Admitting to Heinous Crimes During Lie Detector Test
Trump's Special Envoys Reveals Details of Meeting with Putin - Big Step Made Toward 'Permanent Peace'
Delta Force Operator Hospitalized After Brutal Run-In with Deranged NYC Homeless Man: Report
Anti-Israel Student Shows up at ICE Office for Citizenship Meeting, Gets Carted Off in Cuffs Instead
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation