Another Female Athlete Bows Out in Front of Trans Opponent: 'It's Catching Fire!'

More female athletes are speaking out against transgender ideology and refusing to compete against men.

After 31-year-old women’s fencing athlete Stephanie Turner made headlines Wednesday for taking a knee rather than compete against a man, another female athlete chose a similar route in disc golf.

On Friday, The Daily Wire reported that during the Disc Golf Pro Tour’s Music City Open in Nashville, Tennessee on the same day, Abigail Wilson decided to walk off the tour, rather than compete against a man pretending to be a woman in her division.

The man in question was Natalie Ryan. The Wire states Ryan created a stir in 2022 when he beat the number one ranked female disc golfer, Kristin Tattar.

Former collegiate swimmer-turned-activist Riley Gaines posted footage of the moment Wilson walked away.

“It’s catching fire!! Another woman who refuses to participate in the farce,” she wrote. “Proof that courage begets courage. BOYcott!!!!”

It’s catching fire!! Another woman who refuses to participate in the farce. Proof that courage begets courage. BOYcott!!!! pic.twitter.com/mHqojfKTFN — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 4, 2025

The clip shows Wilson approaching the course as the announcer can be heard saying her name.

She goes through the motions of throwing her disc only for it to remain in her hand as she turns towards the crowd and says, “Females must be protected in our division. This is unfair. I refuse to play.”

Wilson told Daily Wire just how enshrined transgender ideology was on the tour.

After calling Ryan “him” – this is a man after all – Wilson was threatened with a penalty.

“After I said the word ‘him,’ this Disc Golf staff member told me that if I misgender him again, I will be penalized and removed from the tour, and he’s going to pretend he didn’t hear me say that,’ she told the outlet.

On her decision she commented, “I couldn’t keep putting my head down,” adding, “I like to say that I throw plastic at metal chains for a living, and it’s not worth any of this. We shouldn’t have to deal with this as women, as professionals.”

“Today I most likely ended my career and that is okay because this is bigger than me,” Wilson said, understanding the magnitude of the moment if transgender madness was allowed to continue erasing women.

CEO and Director of the Disc Golf Pro Tour Jeff Spring stated there would not be a penalty for Wilson’s departure as no violation had taken place.

“We encourage all players to do what they think is right,” Spring said. “Abigail is welcome to compete on the same playing field as all other players and we wish her the best in her young career.”

The stories of Turner and Wilson are hopefully only the beginning of hardworking female athletes saying “enough.”

Women who have sacrificed and put in countless hours do not deserve to have their careers ruined by men playing dress up.

Taking a stand undoubtedly requires courage and confidence as the left’s deranged mob will is always out for blood.

Wilson and Turner grasp the short-term blowback for their actions is worth the long-term benefits. Both deserve a successful career at the sports they have worked hard in but also know that will never happen if men are allowed to compete against female athletes.

As Wilson said, this is bigger than one person. This is about stopping the erasure of women.

