Share
News
One of the accused lawmakers has resigned; the other one said she did nothing wrong.
One of the accused lawmakers has resigned; the other one said she did nothing wrong. (Synthetic-Exposition - iStock / Getty Images)

Another Georgia Democrat Busted: Former Lawmaker Charged with COVID Unemployment Fraud

 By Jack Davis  January 6, 2026 at 1:55pm
Share

A Democratic Georgia lawmaker has resigned after she became the second Georgia Democrat in two months to be charged with fraud.

Former Democratic Rep. Karen Bennett of Stone Mountain resigned after being charged with grabbing $14,000 to which she was not entitled, according to the Georgia Recorder.

Democratic Rep. Sharon Henderson has been charged with taking $17,100 from the same pandemic-era program as Bennett. She has not resigned her seat.

Bennett has a doctorate in physical therapy and operates a company called Metro Therapy Providers. Bennett claimed she had been required to provide in-home physical therapy services that were curtailed by the pandemic.

Court documents dispute that.

“Before the pandemic her actual role with Metro Therapy was an administrative one and she worked from her home office; she did not provide in-home services for clients,” a charging document said.

“She was not prohibited from reaching her home office because of the pandemic. She was able to continue working as usual from her home to support Metro Therapy throughout the pandemic, and the therapists who provided actual services to clients were able to continue their work after a brief disruption,” the document said.

Bennett also allegedly failed to disclose a church job paying $905 per week she claimed pandemic benefits.

Bennett, who was first elected in 2012, resigned her seat despite pleading not guilty to the charges.

Henderson has said she did nothing wrong, despite facing two counts of theft of government funds and 10 counts of making false statements, according to the Georgia Recorder.

Related:
JD Vance Joins in Mockery of Democrats' 'Performative' Jan. 6 Candle Stunt

Henderson is accused of claiming in her June 2020 application that the Henry County School District laid her off because of the pandemic.

Henderson, according to prosecutors, could not legally claim to have lost income in 2019 and 2020 because she only worked at the school for five days in 2018 and had not worked there since.

The substitute teacher contract she signed said she was not eligible for unemployment benefits.

Henderson was first elected in 2020.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has not yet appointed a panel to decide whether Henderson should be suspended, according to the Associated Press.

U.S. Attorney Theodore Hertzberg said last month that other Georgia state House members were being investigated, but it is not clear whether that means more charges are to come after those filed against Bennett.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




China Detains More Underground Christians in January After Rounding up More Than 100 in December
Marco Rubio Tells Lawmakers Trump's Plan for Acquiring Greenland: Report
Chaos Erupts on Minneapolis Street Corner After ICE Officer Shoots Rioter Who 'Weaponized' Vehicle
DeSantis Says Florida Considering Filing State Charges Against Maduro: 'Stay Tuned'
Breaking: US Seizes Venezuelan 'Shadow Tanker' Being Escorted by Russia
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation