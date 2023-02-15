Parler Share
Another Hazardous Material Disaster: Evacuation, Shelter-in-Place Ordered After Truck Spills Nitric Acid

 By Richard Moorhead  February 15, 2023 at 4:07am
Part of a major highway has been closed in Arizona after a collision that resulted in a spill of hazardous materials, according to state officials.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety announced in a news release Tuesday it is investigating an accident that involved a “truck tractor pulling a box trailer” that rolled over over on Interstate 10.

The release reported that the disabled vehicle was carrying nitric acid in liquid form when it crashed at about 2:45 p.m. between two exits in the city of Tucson.

The driver was killed, according to the release.

Footage of the crash site showed an orange fumes emanating from a truck trailer rolled onto its side.

A hazmat crew with gas masks was seen near the scene of the crash.

The substance in question can cause skin and eye irritation.

Authorities would later announce that individuals within a half-mile of the crash were ordered to evacuate and those within a mile of the scene were to shelter in place.

The agency stated that it’s anticipating an “extensive closure” of the freeway as of Tuesday night.

No timeframe for the reopening of the freeway has been provided.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of the freeway are closed due to the spill.

The hazardous release of chemicals follows an Ohio train derailment on Feb. 3 in which authorities were forced to blast derailed train cars in a controlled burn of several substances.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




