Another Hazardous Material Disaster: Evacuation, Shelter-in-Place Ordered After Truck Spills Nitric Acid

Part of a major highway has been closed in Arizona after a collision that resulted in a spill of hazardous materials, according to state officials.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety announced in a news release Tuesday it is investigating an accident that involved a “truck tractor pulling a box trailer” that rolled over over on Interstate 10.

The release reported that the disabled vehicle was carrying nitric acid in liquid form when it crashed at about 2:45 p.m. between two exits in the city of Tucson.

The driver was killed, according to the release.

The tanker involved in this collision was hauling nitric acid in liquid form. Interstate 10 remains closed in both directions between Rita & Kolb roads in Tucson. Please continue to avoid the area. For updates on this incident visit: ➡️https://t.co/tO7v5IFu7k — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) February 15, 2023

Footage of the crash site showed an orange fumes emanating from a truck trailer rolled onto its side.

BREAKING – New footage of truck carrying hazardous material overturned on I-10 in Tucson, Arizona, people warned to shelter in place

pic.twitter.com/vS7yJ2oORa — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 14, 2023

A hazmat crew with gas masks was seen near the scene of the crash.

🚨 BREAKING: Tucson Hazmat Team on scene of a toxic crash on I-10 in Arizona. Emergency shelter in place issued to residents. https://t.co/wLFGgHiZkX pic.twitter.com/8WsCQgLQir — Upward News (@UpwardNewsHQ) February 14, 2023

The substance in question can cause skin and eye irritation.

The big orange cloud coming from the I-10 hazmat spill that has been identified as nitric acid in liquid form that can cause skin and eye irritation. pic.twitter.com/LcK5YFpo7W — KVOA News 4 Tucson (@KVOA) February 15, 2023

Authorities would later announce that individuals within a half-mile of the crash were ordered to evacuate and those within a mile of the scene were to shelter in place.

The agency stated that it’s anticipating an “extensive closure” of the freeway as of Tuesday night.

No timeframe for the reopening of the freeway has been provided.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of the freeway are closed due to the spill.

⚠️Reminder: This will be an extensive closure. Motorists in the #Tucson area should anticipate an impact on their Wednesday morning commute. Visit https://t.co/zo7EJy8bK1 for incident updates. For road closure updates, visit https://t.co/PM26cM45SI or follow @ArizonaDOT. — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) February 15, 2023

The hazardous release of chemicals follows an Ohio train derailment on Feb. 3 in which authorities were forced to blast derailed train cars in a controlled burn of several substances.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.