Another Hollywood Actor Gets His Family Out of California and Heads East: 'It's Been Grounding'

Another actor has fled Hollywood with his family and has since found that the move was the best thing he could have done for his kids and their lives.

Actor James Van Der Beek, who rose to fame as Dawson Leery on the late ’90s TV drama, “Dawson’s Creek,” now says he does not regret fleeing from Los Angeles to his family’s new home in Austin, Texas, according to People magazine.

Van Der Beek told People that moving his family to Texas was a “grounding” experience.

“I know for me, it’s been really centering and I feel like for the kids, it’s been grounding, and a different kind of education that we never could have offered them in a classroom,” Van Der Beek said.

Van Der Beek added that life is very different in Austin. From nature to “food delivery,” it is a very different lifestyle.

“One of the things after moving out to Texas that we lost completely was any kind of food delivery service,” the “Varsity Blues” star told the magazine. “So we started cooking a lot more, and the kids are really getting into it.”

“When you recognize that ingredients are not just something you dump the whole thing into, you actually have to measure, and there’s a reason for that, it’s great,” he added. “We have a blast.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames)

The “Vampirina” voice star also noted that he and his family love the parks and recreation centers in their area.

Have you fled a liberal state? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 34% (92 Votes) No: 66% (175 Votes)

“The parks have been amazing,” Van Der Beek told Fox News Digital. “We’ve been going to state parks and the national parks. It’s just one of the benefits of getting out of the big city was getting to a place where we could just have more space right outside our door. It’s a very, it’s a very different life.”

Van Der Beek is far from the only Californian to flee the state in recent years.

Only two weeks ago, comic actor Rob Schneider made waves when he asked left-wing Californians moving to Arizona, his adopted state, to leave their wacky leftism behind or don’t move to the Grand Canyon State at all.

“Dear Former California Residents,” Schneider tweeted just ahead of Election Day this year, one day before Election Day. “YOU moved out of California for a reason; crime, out of control homelessness, taxes, your children being indoctrinated in schools, individual rights being trampled etc!”

“So please don’t vote the same way to replicate the same s*** you just left!” he added,” the “Waterboy” actor added.

WARNING: The following social media post contains language that some may find offensive.

Dear Former California Residents,

YOU moved out of California for a reason; crime, out of control homelessness, taxes, your children being indoctrinated in schools,

individual rights being trampled etc!

So please don’t vote the same way to replicate the same shit you just left! — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) November 7, 2022

The actor also said that he “has had it” with the Democrats and will never vote for them again.

Schneider also told “Fox & Friends” that he and his family left San Francisco and moved to “the slightly freer state of Arizona,” according to Mediaite.

“I really feel like I don’t want the Democratic Party trying to run my life,” Schneider said of the mess the Democrats have made in California. “And there’s not one aspect of your life that they don’t want to interfere with. I had it with them.”

Action star Mark Wahlberg also fled California, though his destination ended up being Nevada. The “Transformers” star said he left California to make a better life for his children. He even said he hopes the Silver State turns red.

Wahlberg said he moved to Nevada, “to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams.”

Conservative talker and activist Ben Shapiro, a native Californian, also fled the far-left state and moved his entire Daily Wire operation to Tennessee.

In an editorial in 2020, Shapiro explained the many reasons he is done with California.

“We’re leaving because all the benefits of California have steadily eroded — and then suddenly collapsed. Meanwhile, all the costs of California have steadily increased — and then suddenly skyrocketed,” Shapiro wrote.

These well-known people, though, are far from the only ones to be leaving California. In 2021, news broke that California dropped in population for the first time in recorded history.

Data from 2020 released by the state Department of Finance showed that the state’s high cost of living and taxes, along with its embrace of restrictions on liberties and commerce, arguably chased away more people than it would normally attract to replace those people, Politico reported.

Businesses have also fled the state due to the anti-business climate forced upon the business sector by the state’s Democrats.

The increasingly left-wing policies of the ruling Democrat Party continue to drive the state into decline. These actors and businesses are only the vanguard of those who will leave the state unless those policies are reversed.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.