Charles Chester is a man who’s almost certainly freshening up his resume at the moment. And perhaps preparing for a name change.

Chester is, for the moment, a network technical director with CNN. He’s also the target of Project Veritas’ latest undercover operation in which he seems to admit his network was altering its coverage to aid public perception of Black Lives Matter.

The third video in a series of clips featuring Chester talking a bit too freely was released Thursday. In it, he discussed the network’s coverage of a recent spate of high-profile attacks against Asian-Americans — and why CNN was eliding over the fact many of them were perpetrated by black suspects.

“I was trying to do some research on, like, the Asian hate, like the people [who] are getting attacked and whatnot,” Chester said in the video.

“A bunch of black men that have been attacking Asians. I’m like, ‘What are you doing? Like, we [CNN] are trying to, like, help, like, with the BLM.'”

“The optics of that are not good,” he continued. “These, little things like that are enough to set back movements, because the far left will start to latch on and create stories like ‘criminalizing an entire people,’ you know, just easier headlines that way, I guess.”

Chester would later clarify that he meant conservatives might latch on to the idea that some of the hate crimes allegedly being perpetrated against Asians were committed by black individuals and “lump people together as opposed to focusing on the individual.”

The irony — that every white attacker they could find was lumped together by CNN as a cohort of rabid racists — would likely have been lost on Chester, given that he went on to say that the whole lumping-together thing was “what [former President Donald] Trump ended up doing with the ‘China virus,’ and that puts so much blame on an entire group of people as opposed to, you know, a few careless individuals.”

Yes, apparently assaults by black individuals against Asians are committed by “a few careless individuals.”

And don’t count on CNN covering the crimes committed by those careless individuals. When asked if it was “normal” to focus on the background of a mass shooter who wasn’t white, Chester said no.

“I haven’t seen anything about focusing on the color of people’s skin that aren’t white,” he responded.

“[CNN] just aren’t saying anything. You know what I mean? They’re just not, all of a sudden that story loses a little steam from it. They just, like, leave it be.”

The money quote came later: “Like, you can shape an entire people’s perception about anything [depending] on how you do it,” Chester said.

CNN, shaping people’s perceptions on an issue and doing it deliberately to play into a Black Lives Matter narrative while minimizing black-on-Asian crime so they can keep up the white supremacy charade? I’m shocked, shocked, I tell you:

This was the third installment from the too-loquacious Chester, including one in which he openly labeled CNN’s coverage as anti-Trump propaganda.

“Look what we did, we got Trump out,” Chester said in the first video.

“I am a hundred percent going to say it, and I a percent believe it, that if it wasn’t for CNN, I don’t know that Trump would have got voted out. … I came to CNN because I wanted to be a part of that.”

In one clip, he talked about how CNN spun a story about Trump — presumably his appearance at the U.S. Military Academy, where he seemed to have an issue lifting a glass of water and walked slowly down a ramp — to make unfounded claims about his health.

“[Trump’s] hand was shaking or whatever, I think. We brought in so many medical people to, like, all tell a story that, like, was all speculation, that he was, like, neurologically damaged, and he was losing it. He’s unfit to, you know, whatever. We were, we were creating a story there that we didn’t know anything about. That’s what — I think that’s propaganda. You know?”

I’d agree.

This latest batch of videos seems to have hit home, at least with Twitter. The social media giant, which had already suspended Project Veritas’ account, also suspended the account of Project Veritas impresario James O’Keefe.

According to Fox News, just as Project Veritas released the CNN videos, Twitter felicitously found “fake accounts” that O’Keefe was using — although any details of these fake accounts was lacking. O’Keefe is suing the social media giant as a result.

In the meantime, Fox News also reported that CNN “has ignored multiple questions about whether Chester remains an employee.” That sounds an awful lot like a no to me, but I’m not experienced in HR or damage control.

Whatever the case, I suspect that resume is being polished pretty furiously.

